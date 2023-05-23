HUYA Inc. Announces Changes to Board Composition

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYA Inc. (NYSE: HUYA) ("Huya" or the "Company"), a leading game live streaming platform in China, today announced that Mr. Songtao Lin has been appointed by Linen Investment Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tencent Holdings Limited ("Tencent"), as a successor director to serve on Huya's board of directors (the "Board"), replacing Mr. Lingdong Huang, effective May 23, 2023. Mr. Lingdong Huang no longer serves as a director and the chairman of the Board or as a member of any Board committees of Huya following this substitution.

In addition, Huya's Board has approved the appointment of Mr. Songtao Lin as the chairman of the Board and a member of the Board's nominating and corporate governance committee, effective immediately.

The Board is pleased to welcome Mr. Songtao Lin and looks forward to adding Mr. Lin's expertise and perspectives to Huya's Board. His successful experience in various products and businesses will be invaluable as Huya continues to strengthen its position in the game live streaming market and unlock long-term commercialization opportunities across the games value chain. The Board would also like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Lingdong Huang for his commitment and contributions to Huya over the past few years.

Mr. Songtao Lin joined Tencent in 2003 and currently serves as the corporate vice president of Tencent. Mr. Lin has held management positions within various Tencent business lines, including QQ, Qzone, Open Platform, GuangDianTong, YingYongBao, and the On-line Video Business Unit. Mr. Lin received a master's degree in computer application technology from Tianjin University in 2003 and an executive MBA degree from CEIBS (China European International Business School) in 2014.

