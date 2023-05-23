UL Solutions Laboratory in Taipei Approved for Thunderbolt™ 3 and Thunderbolt™ 4 Host and Device Product Certification Testing

This approval allows UL Solutions to help manufacturers adhere to relevant interoperability requirements and demonstrate their compliance in the marketplace.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced that its laboratory in Taipei, Taiwan, is now approved by Intel Corporation to conduct Thunderbolt™ 3 and Thunderbolt™ 4 host and device product certification testing.

The UL Solutions Taipei laboratory conducts electrical and functional testing on Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4 host products, such as laptop and desktop computers and monitor and docking station devices.

Thunderbolt 4 is the next-generation connectivity solution capable of transferring data, outputting a display and providing power. Thunderbolt 4 builds on the innovation of Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, providing a 40 Gigabits per second (Gbps) connection for data and video, and up to 100 watts of power over a single connection. Thunderbolt 4 is the most comprehensive Thunderbolt specification to date. It complies with the broadest set of industry-standard specifications, including USB4®, DisplayPort™ and PCI Express (PCIe®), and is fully compatible with prior generations of Thunderbolt and USB products.

"Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4 are powerful connectivity technologies for transmission of both power and high-throughput digital content. UL Solutions is proud to help our customers advance the performance of products using Thunderbolt by evaluating compliance against specifications and applicable standards," said Eric Bulington, product management director in the Engineered Materials group at UL Solutions. "As a global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions helps empower Thunderbolt host and device manufacturers through rigorous performance and safety compliance evaluation."

"UL Solutions' certification program is important to the continued success of Thunderbolt and demonstrates to customers that products meet the compliance and interoperability requirements expected of the Thunderbolt standard," said Jason Ziller, general manager, Client Connectivity Division at Intel. "We are pleased to have them as an authorized test center for hosts and devices."

UL Solutions evaluates Thunderbolt 3 and Thunderbolt 4 host and device products based on Thunderbolt specifications and UL/IEC 62368-1, Audio/Video, Information and Communication Technology Equipment - Part 1: Safety Requirements.

