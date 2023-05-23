WINE COUNTRY HOSPITALITY AND LUXURY TRANSPORT VETERAN TAKES THE HELM AT ALTA LUXURY TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, NAPA VALLEY

NAPA, Calif., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Napa, CA-based and locally-owned, full service chauffeur service ALTA Luxury Transportation Services (ALTA) has appointed Georgia Nichols as General Manager. A Napa Valley native and former vintner, Nichols brings to this role 18 years of experience in wine, hospitality, and transportation. As General Manager, she will leverage her expertise across these industries to oversee curated itinerary planning, develop programming to meet visitors' needs, and provide the high-caliber service that Alta LTS is known for.

ALTA has been of service to wine country visitors for over 13 years and was bought by Napa Valley vintner and wine industry executive John Anthony Truchard in 2019. The company has a luxurious fleet and a team of concierge chauffeurs, offering wine tours, airport transportation, corporate group transportation, and "Curated Collector Tours" led by a certified sommelier. The company excels in curating itineraries for new and returning visitors who are looking for those hard-to find, unique wine country offerings—historic sites, hidden-gem vineyards, rare and allocated wines, food pairings and entertainment. With Nichols in the leadership role at ALTA, the company leans into its promise of exceptional service and experiences worthy of the world-class wine destinations it calls home—Napa Valley, Sonoma County and the surrounding Bay Area.

"As a Napa native, I know there is a certain level of luxury and excellence expected by both the community here and its visitors. Starting out as a vintner in Napa Valley, I oversaw every detail from grape growing and harvest, to bottle and label, and ultimately to the tasting experience itself. Over the last 20 years our wines have achieved several accolades—none more so than the loyalty of our customers. When ALTA Luxury Transportation became available to acquire in 2019 it felt like a perfect opportunity to extend that same level of excellence beyond our wine tasting experience," said John Anthony Truchard, Vintner and Founder of John Anthony Family of Wines. "Georgia is an exceptional addition to the ALTA team with deep roots in wine country and a desire to create unforgettable journeys for our guests."

Nichols established her career in the industry as Vice President of Operations at one of Napa Valley's first luxury transportation companies, a role she held for 13 years. Over the years, Nichols' has also held leadership and winemaking roles at Magnum Wine Tours, Sonoma Valley Wine Trolley, Sire Estate, and Allocated Napa Valley.

"I couldn't be more excited to join John and the ALTA team as General Manager. Having been a part of the Valley for 18 years with a background leading both winery and tour businesses, ALTA is the opportunity to bring my expertise together in one role" said Nichols. "I'm looking forward to connecting our guests with my personal and professional circles of the best of the best here in northern California wine country—and meeting new friends along the way."

About ALTA Luxury Transportation Services

Founded in Napa Valley in 2013 ALTA LTS comprises a luxury fleet of vehicles suited to discerning individual travelers and groups for tours, transfers, and transportation. All of Alta LTS' concierge chauffeurs are professionally trained with deep knowledge of wine country and the broader Bay Area. Owned by vintner John Anthony Truchard and run by General Manager, Georgia Nichols, a luxury wine and travel veteran, ALTA is the preferred choice in wine country for both new and returning wine lovers. "ALTA Luxury Transportation Services—Run by Vintners. Curated for Wine Lovers." www.ALTATS.com .

About John Anthony Family of Wines

John Anthony Family of Wines includes John Anthony Vineyards, Serial Wines, Weather Wines, and JaM Cellars. John Anthony Vineyards produces exclusive wines created from small vineyard sites in Oak Knoll District, Carneros, and Coombsville regions, all available in the winery's downtown Napa tasting lounge. Serial Wines is a collection of wines from Paso Robles and beyond—lush, and vibrant, sourced from exceptional vineyards in this largely undiscovered and exciting wine region. Weather Wines is a curated collection of Burgundian varietal wines grown in their most-perfect California microclimates and highlighting the dynamic relationship between vines, terroir, and the elements. JaM Cellars was founded in 2009 in response to the downturn in the economy and experienced triple-digit growth in its early years by offering wines made in the tradition of great California winemaking at accessible sub $20 price points. Today Butter Chardonnay from JaM Cellars is the #2 selling chardonnay above $13 in the U.S. (source: Nielsen scan data 2022).

