Dominari Inc. Expands Kyle Wool's Role at Company to Include CEO of Dominari Securities

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominari Holdings Inc., d/b/a Dominari Inc. (Nasdaq: DOMH) announced today that Mr. Kyle Wool has been appointed as CEO of Dominari Securities LLC. Dominari Securities is the wholly-owned broker dealer and registered investment advisor, of the parent company, Dominari Holdings. Mr. Wool takes on this additional leadership role immediately and comes on the heels of him spearheading the acquisition of several divisions of Fieldpoint Private for Dominari Inc. in March of this year.

"At Dominari Securities, we are building a next-generation financial services organization that combines top-tier talent and technology to capitalize on opportunities and market trends in order to build value for our stakeholders and clients," Mr. Wool said. "This is just the beginning of an exciting path forward, and I am grateful to be playing a bigger role in our future success."

As CEO of Dominari Securities, Mr. Wool will lead the growth strategy for the company, including leading all deal making and recruiting. He is a highly accomplished Wall St. veteran, having held numerous positions across leading firms in private wealth management and asset management. As Executive Director at Morgan Stanley, he distinguished himself as a the top producer globally for one of finance's leading institutions. Earlier in his career, he was based in Hong Kong where he served as Managing Director of the Professional Investors Group for Oppenheimer Asia Ltd., one of the youngest executives to have led the region. Mr. Wool also served as President of Revere Securities before joining the Dominari organization as CEO of its financial services subsidiary in March of this year.

Dominari Securities is a full-service boutique investment bank catering to growth-minded, high-net worth individuals, family offices, small-to-midsized institutions, entrepreneurs, and founders.

Dominari Securities LLC's Mission Statement:

Dominari Securities LLC, a principal subsidiary of Dominari Holdings Inc., is a dynamic, forward-thinking financial services company that seeks to create wealth for all stakeholders by capitalizing on emerging trends in the financial services sector and identifying early-stage future opportunities that are expected to generate a high rate of return for investors.

Securities Brokerage and Registered Investment Adviser Services are offered through Dominari Securities LLC, a Member of FINRA, MSRB and SIPC. Securities brokerage, investment adviser and other non-bank deposit investments are not FDIC insured and may lose some or all of the principal invested. You can check the background of Dominari Securities and its registered investment professionals and review its SEC Form CRS on FINRA's BrokerCheck site at https://brokercheck.finra.org. Information for Dominari Securities LLC and its registered investment professionals as well as its SEC Form CRS may also be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck site.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation those set forth in the Company's filings with the SEC, which include but are not limited to the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2023 relating to its business. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Hayden IR

Brett Maas, Managing Partner

Phone: (646) 536-7331

Email: brett@haydenir.com

www.haydenir.com

View original content:

SOURCE Dominari Holdings Inc.