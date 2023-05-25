Katten Grows Its Kattalyst Sponsorship Program

CHICAGO, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten announced today that the firm welcomed the 2023 cohort of its Kattalyst Sponsorship Program, which has been expanded to include a larger group of participants at the associate, counsel and partner levels.

The sponsorship program is rooted in a commitment to offer professional development opportunities to Katten attorneys.

"The Kattalyst sponsorship program is rooted in the firm's commitment to offer professional development opportunities to all its attorneys, especially attorneys of color, and women and LGBTQ+ attorneys. This program affords attorneys the opportunity to build stronger connections with colleagues and firm leaders and strengthen their business development skills," said Amber Haggins, Katten senior director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion and Talent.

Launched in 2021, the Kattalyst Sponsorship Program is designed to support historically underrepresented attorneys, who are "protégés" and work with their "sponsors" to gain the experience, skills and connections necessary to succeed in their careers. This year, the number of protégés has grown by 50 percent to 18 participants, and the program has been broadened to include counsel in addition to associates and partners across the firm's offices.

Over the course of a year, high-achieving senior attorneys are paired with partners and firm leaders, who use their experience, influence and networks as sponsors to guide their protégés' careers and expand access to business development and client-facing opportunities. Program participants also receive one-on-one tailored coaching on leadership, management skills, law firm economics, relationship building and business development.

Due in part to their involvement in the sponsorship program, past protégés successfully have been elevated to partner, tapped to serve on firm committees and taken on firm leadership roles in affinity groups, as well as turned into Kattalyst sponsors and accepted new career-advancing legal positions.

The 2023 class of Kattalyst protégés include:

Sheehan H. Band , associate, Financial Markets Litigation and Enforcement, Chicago

Lauren Batterham , associate, Private Credit, Chicago

Louise Carroll , partner and co-chair, Affordable Housing and Community Development, New York

Gabriela Chiriboga , associate, Private Credit, Los Angeles

Peter J. Dalmasy , associate, Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation, Chicago

Meena Dev-Sidhu, counsel, Real Estate, Los Angeles

Kelly N. Hutchinson , counsel, Government and Public Finance, Chicago

Ali Kassing , associate, Real Estate, Chicago

Carl E. Kennedy , partner and co-chair, Financial Markets and Regulation, New York

Ilana N. Lubin , partner, Mergers and Acquisitions/Private Equity, New York

Tenley Mochizuki , associate, Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation, New York

Cheryl Camin Murray , partner, Health Care, Dallas

Jessica L. Schauwecker , associate, Mergers and Acquisitions/Private Equity, Dallas

Yelena Shagall , partner, Insurance and Health Care Fraud Litigation, Chicago

Fabiola T. Valenzuela , associate, Capital Markets, Chicago

Julia M. Winters , partner, Commercial Litigation, New York

Paul S. Yong , associate, Securities Litigation, Los Angeles

Geoffrey G. Young , partner, Commercial Litigation, New York

Katten is a full-service law firm with approximately 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial markets and funds, insolvency and restructuring, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, structured finance and securitization, transactional tax planning, private credit and private wealth. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit katten.com .

