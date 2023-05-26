AdminaHealth Promotes Christian Morris to Vice President of Sales

GREENWICH, Conn., May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AdminaHealth®, the leading provider of employee benefits billing solutions for the healthcare, insurance, and voluntary benefits marketplace, is pleased to announce the promotion of Christian Morris to the position of Vice President of Sales.

"Morris has been instrumental in expanding AdminaHealth's reach and impact."

With over 20 years of business development and entrepreneurial experience in technology, benefits tech, and media, Morris has been instrumental in expanding AdminaHealth's reach and impact. He joined the digital billing solution company as Director of Sales and Marketing in 2017, making an immediate impression in driving visibility and educating benefits and insurance ecosystem members on the value of the AdminaHealth platform. His leadership and expertise helped to establish AdminaHealth as a leading provider of employee benefits billing technology.

"Christian's passion and skills are invaluable to our team," said Robert A. Bull, CEO and Founding Member of AdminaHealth. "Prior to joining AdminaHealth, Christian held senior sales and marketing positions in software, publishing, and media organizations in both Europe and the US. His experience, as well as his proven leadership, make him the ideal choice for Vice President of Sales. We are confident that he will continue to drive growth and success for our company."

"I'm excited to take on this new role and continue to build upon the momentum we've achieved at AdminaHealth," said Morris. "We have a fantastic team and a cutting-edge platform that is transforming the employee benefits industry. I look forward to working with our clients and partners to deliver even greater value and innovation."

About AdminaHealth

AdminaHealth is the leading provider of patented billing and payment solutions for the insurance industry. The company's innovative platform simplifies the administration of benefits and streamlines payment processes for brokers, carriers, employers, and third-party administrators. Founded in 2014, AdminaHealth is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, and serves clients throughout the United States.

