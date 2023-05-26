- Introducing "Project PV" to transport various physical objects to virtual worlds and create new forms of entertainment at the world's leading XR conference -

TOKYO, May 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc ("Sony Music" or "the Company") will exhibit at AWE USA 2023 ("AWE"), the world's leading XR conference, from May 31 to June 2 in Santa Clara, CA for the first time, and will unveil its new project called "Project PV." Under the theme "From Physical to Virtual," Sony Music aims to create new value and novel forms of entertainment by transporting various physical objects into the virtual world.

https://physical2virtual-pj.com/en/

Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Exhibits at AWE USA 2023 (PRNewswire)

In the Sony Music booth at AWE (booth #938), a concept demo of transforming physical objects into digital data through a 3D scan, displaying the 3D objects in a metaverse, and engaging in conversations with other metaverse users, will be delivered to the participating XR professionals for the first time. Additionally, a product demo of "WIDAR," a 3D photogrammetry app published by WOGO, inc, will be showcased at the Sony Music booth as an example of mobile-based 3D scan solutions.

https://www.widar.io

Taking this opportunity, Project PV will further accelerate its efforts to seek the possibility of collaboration with professionals, companies and organizations who possess entertainment IP, online platforms or various technologies that can be applied to the concept of "From Virtual to Physical."

Overview of the exhibit at AWE USA 2023

Date: From Wednesday, May 31 to Friday, June 2, 2023 Venue: Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA Booth: Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) PV Project at #938





About Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc: Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), or SMEJ, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and holds all shares and serves as headquarters for the management and administration of all Sony Music Group (Japan) subsidiaries.

Operations include marketing and tie-ins, finding and developing artists, various entertainers, and creators, building our businesses abroad, as well as creating new opportunities in the entertainment business for digital content, live entertainment, music streaming, and sports entertainment.

About AWE: AWE is an always-on community for the AR & VR (collectively XR) industry that offers a series of major in-person conferences and exhibitions, as well as year-round online events and meetups in 25+ cities on awe.live, high-quality educational classes and workshops, and resources enabling XR professionals across the globe to learn, connect and grow. With the XR market well on its way to being worth a trillion dollars by 2030, AWE aims to focus the industry's attention towards the company's own mission of helping advance Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality technology in order to further human progress, guided by its core values of collaboration, openness, diversity and inclusion. For more information, visit https://www.awexr.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sony Music Entertainment Japan