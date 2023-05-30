7 Swim Safety Tips for a Fun Summer in the Water from Life Time

Completing Swimming Lessons, Supervising Children in the Water and Having Proper Gear All Keys to Safety

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures soar and summer kicks off, Life Time, the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, is gearing up for another fun and busy pool season at its more than 160 athletic country clubs across North America. With 300 outdoor and indoor pools, the Company certifies more lifeguards than any other business through the American Red Cross and brings three decades of aquatics expertise. Whether people are enjoying their favorite lake, river or pool this summer, Life Time is offering seven swim safety tips to help everyone enjoy a full season of swimming, splashes and laughs.

Completing swimming lessons, supervising children in the water and having proper gear are all keys to safety. (PRNewswire)

"Each month, we take great pride in teaching more than 30,000 people vital swim safety skills through our various swim lesson programs and clinics," said Alicia Kockler, Life Time's Senior Vice President of Kids and Aquatics. "Among the most critical steps you can take are maintaining direct eye contact on your kids at all times, completing swim lessons and making sure you have the right gear."

Follow the 25:10 Rule - If a child can't swim 25 meters (the length of most pools) without stopping, a parent must always be within 10 feet of their child and, preferably, in the water with them. Sign up for Swim Lessons – The earlier you start your children in swim lessons, the better. The younger children are when they start swimming, the more likely they'll excel and become confident in the water. Kids can start lessons as early as three months old at Life Time. Because Life Time pools are zero-depth entry and have in-pool benches, islands, and floatation tools, children move from hands-on instructor support to independent movement as they progress. Maintain a Maximum 1:3 Ratio of Guardians to Swimmers – Being able to observe and keep constant contact with all swimmers is key to safety. An adult should monitor no more than three swimmers at one time. Get CPR Certified – This skill can save a life in an emergency. All Life Time aquatics team members and lifeguards are CPR certified. Take Breaks Every Two Hours – Take this time to rest, rehydrate and reapply sunscreen before returning to the water for more fun. Not all Floatation Devices are Created Equal – There are many floatation devices that won't adequately protect kids in the water. It's important they wear a Coast Guard-approved life jacket. Additionally, avoid air-filled floaties. If they pop, they may fill with water and drag children down. Wear Bright Swimsuits – Studies find that neon and bright-colored bathing suits are the safest and easiest to spot in the water. Pale and blue colors disappear and blend underwater.

Life Time welcomes kids and families to join for an entire summer of healthy fun – from pools to Kids studio classes, music, art, Game Face Training, Parents Night Out, Kids Camps and much more. Additional information about Life Time's Kids and Aquatics programs can be found here.

A link to swimming b-roll footage from Life Time can be downloaded at this link.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The Company's healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 35,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

Life Time, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Life Time, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.