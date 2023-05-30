Hillenbrand Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

Report demonstrates Company's commitment to its Purpose –– Shape What Matters for Tomorrow™

Includes Scope 3 emissions data and approach to decarbonization and biodiversity for the first time

Completed first double-materiality assessment following transformation to pure-play industrial company

BATESVILLE, Ind., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillenbrand, Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: HI) released its fourth annual Sustainability Report, highlighting the Company's advancement of key environment, social, and governance (ESG) topics. The report also includes new disclosures of Scope 3 Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions, water usage data, and the Company's first double-materiality assessment.

"Aligning the actions of the entire organization to our Purpose to 'Shape What Matters for Tomorrow' has helped us remain focused on value creation, which includes identifying opportunities that leverage our expertise to help advance the development of a more sustainable future," said Kim Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hillenbrand. "As we look ahead, I strongly believe that our long-term success and profitable growth strategy requires continued focus on sustainability. We're proud to release our report, which features our progress and our path to deliver on our Purpose."

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE REPORT INCLUDE:

First-time disclosure of Scope 3 GHG emissions, representing a step towards developing science-based targets.

Showing progress in clean technology and product innovations.

First-time disclosure of water usage across the largest manufacturing sites.

Approach to sustainable practices within the durable plastics, food, and recycling end markets following the transition to a pure-play global industrial company.

Increased the number of women on Hillenbrand's Board of Directors to 50%, with public recognition of having a gender-balanced board.

Completion of a double-materiality assessment to further determine what sustainability topics are material to the Company and how that impacts society and the environment.

Continued commitment to embedding Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion into the Company's operations, including signing the CEO Statement of Support for the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles and participating in the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for the second year in a row.

"The theme of our Sustainability Report, 'Shape What Matters for Tomorrow,' reflects how our people, products, and partnerships are helping make advancements for the future," said Chief Sustainability Officer, Tory Flynn. "This report reflects the extensive efforts our associates have made to advance our sustainability practices and embed them into how we do business to drive long-term value for stakeholders."

This year's report was published as part of Hillenbrand's commitment as a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, including alignment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), and is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Boards (SASB) framework. The full 2022 Sustainability Report can be viewed on the Company's Sustainability webpage along with ESG content indices and more information about the Company's sustainability program.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) is a global industrial company that provides highly-engineered, mission-critical processing equipment and solutions to customers in over 100 countries around the world. Our portfolio is composed of leading industrial brands that serve large, attractive end markets, including durable plastics, food, and recycling. Guided by our Purpose — Shape What Matters For Tomorrow™ — we pursue excellence, collaboration, and innovation to consistently shape solutions that best serve our associates, customers, communities, and other stakeholders. To learn more, visit: www.Hillenbrand.com.

