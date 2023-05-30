PAY IT FORWARD 9/11 LAUNCHES "11 DAYS OF KINDNESS FOR KIDS CARDS" FOR CLASSROOMS AND COMMUNITIES

These new age-appropriate Kindness for Kids cards inspire children to help shine a light on the importance of paying it forward.

NEW YORK, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After the 9/11 tragedy in 2001, our world was reminded just how simple it was to show kindness to each other. It also taught us that kindness can change lives and bring unity to a brokenhearted world. Twenty-two years later, PayItForward911.org seeks to continue to honor the heroes and the lives lost with one goal: to "never forget". The challenge? Children today didn't experience the September 11th attacks, nor were they able to witness the power of kindness and unity in the weeks and months after 9/11.

Pay It Forward 9/11 has a solution. Teachers, counselors, principals and parent/teacher organizations are invited to join in the campaign through "11 Days of Kindness" student activity card decks to help children learn how to pay it forward.

Each deck is 11 cards, one kindness action per day, and the reverse of the card explains "Why it's good for you" (giver) and "Why it's good for them" (recipient). Purchase kindness card decks for family, a classroom, a grade level or even an entire school. Anyone can also make a donation , and card decks will be sent on the donor's behalf to teachers in our Pay it Forward 9/11 network. Donations ensure kindness is paid forward and one of America's darkest days is remembered in a brighter light.

"Let's recall how America was united after the 9/11 attacks," said founder Kevin Tuerff. "Join together with your neighborhood friends, scouting troop, house of worship, or classroom to plan acts of kindness and remember lives lost on September 11th."

To purchase: Payitforward911.org/kids . Orders of 100 or more are discounted by 20 percent.

About Pay It Forward 9/11: Created in Austin in 2002 to honor compassionate Canadians in Newfoundland and Labrador, Pay It Forward 9/11 was started by an airline passenger stranded there to honor those killed in the 9/11 attacks. The "11 Days of Kindness" campaign encourages acts of compassion, much like the stranded airline passengers from 90 countries who received food, clothing and shelter, for five days. Pay it Forward 9/11, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization registered in New York.

