Savvas Essentials: Foundational Reading Program Receives 2023 SmartBrief EdTech Readers' Choice Award

New supplemental literacy program, aligned to the Science of Reading, honored as an innovative edtech solution

PARAMUS, N.J., May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Savvas Learning Company , a K-12 next-generation learning solutions leader, is proud to announce that its Savvas Essentials: Foundational Reading has earned a 2023 Readers' Choice Award presented by SmartBrief on EdTech. The new Savvas K-2 supplemental program, which supports the development of foundational skills that are so critical to the success of young readers, was recognized in the "Reading & Literacy" category.

Savvas Learning Company announced that its Savvas Essentials: Foundational Reading has earned a 2023 Readers' Choice Award presented by SmartBrief on EdTech. The new Savvas K-2 supplemental program, which supports the development of foundational skills that are so critical to the success of young readers, was recognized in the “Reading & Literacy” category. (PRNewswire)

We are so pleased that our Foundational Reading program has been chosen as an exceptional reading and literacy solution.

The SmartBrief Readers' Choice Awards celebrate the companies and products making a lasting impact on the education industry. Winners in the award program's 11 categories are selected by those in the education community who vote for the innovative edtech tools and solutions they rely on most.

"We are so pleased that our Savvas Essentials: Foundational Reading program has been chosen by SmartBrief's educator-readers as an exceptional reading and literacy solution," said Bethlam Forsa, CEO of Savvas Learning Company. "This foundational reading program gives teachers the flexible instructional support they need to help students build strong literacy skills, which is particularly beneficial as more states enact legislation for reading proficiency standards by the end of third grade."

Savvas Essentials: Foundational Reading is a blended print and digital K-2 program aligned to the Science of Reading , the large body of evidence-based research on how children learn to read. It targets key foundational skills such as concepts of print; phonological awareness; phonics and the teaching of high frequency words; and fluency. With its three-step instructional routine, Savvas Essentials: Foundational Reading provides explicit instruction, systematic modeling, and ample multisensory practice for all foundational reading skills.

Delivered on the award-winning Savvas Realize learning management system, Savvas Essentials: Foundational Reading can be easily implemented in a blended or fully digital format. The program offers research-based, easy-to-use content and teaching tools that support and extend core literacy instruction, giving educators what they need to confidently implement foundational skills instruction and help students become proficient readers.

EdReports recently gave Savvas Essentials: Foundational Reading an "All-Green" rating, or "meets expectations" — the highest tier within its ratings scale for standards alignment and usability. The highly regarded, independent nonprofit brings together expert educators to produce evidence-rich reviews of instructional materials. The full review of Savvas Essentials: Foundational Reading can be found on EdReports.org .

ABOUT SAVVAS LEARNING COMPANY

At Savvas, we believe learning should inspire. By combining new ideas, new ways of thinking, and new ways of interacting, we design next-generation learning solutions that help prepare students to become global citizens in a more interconnected, digital world. To learn more, visit Savvas Learning Company . Savvas Learning Company's products are available for sale in Canada through its subsidiary, Rubicon .

(PRNewsfoto/Savvas Learning Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Savvas Learning Company