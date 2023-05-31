Everyday Kentucky
Gozney Serves NYC a Slice of Manhattanhenge

Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium outdoor oven brand Gozney hosted a one-of-a-kind pop-up in New York City on May 30th to celebrate the iconic, once a year phenomenon, Manhattanhenge, which sees the sunset perfectly line up with the New York skyline. Gozney set up shop and gave away over 400 free pizza slices at Union Square, which is known as one of the best spots to view Manhattanhenge.

Gozney Dome Ovens set-up for A Slice of Manhattanhenge
Gozney Dome Ovens set-up for A Slice of Manhattanhenge(PRNewswire)

NYC locals were treated to a menu of craft pizza from the chefs at CG Pizza and had the opportunity to experience the Gozney Domes in action, while also entering a give-away on social media for a chance to win the Limited Edition Yellow Gozney Roccbox Oven.

Media Contact:
Brody Gordon
brody.gordon@finnpartners.com

Manhattanhenge Spectator Enjoying Pizza from Gozney’s A Slice of Manhattanhenge
Manhattanhenge Spectator Enjoying Pizza from Gozney’s A Slice of Manhattanhenge(PRNewswire)
Hundreds gathered for Gozney’s A Slice of Manhattanhenge
Hundreds gathered for Gozney’s A Slice of Manhattanhenge(PRNewswire)
CG Pizza cooking wood-fired pizza in Gozney Dome Oven
CG Pizza cooking wood-fired pizza in Gozney Dome Oven(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gozney-serves-nyc-a-slice-of-manhattanhenge-301838991.html

SOURCE Gozney

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.