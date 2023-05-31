Pure Storage Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Subscription services ARR of $1.2 billion, up 29% year-over-year
Record Evergreen//One subscription sales
Shipped first FlashBlade//E systems
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, announced financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2024 ended May 7, 2023.
"We are the clear leader in data storage, now delivering a portfolio that can address the vast majority of storage needs for all enterprises," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO, Pure Storage. "The superior economics, performance, and operational and environmental efficiencies of Pure's product portfolio over both hard disk and SSD-based, all-flash competitive offerings are now undeniable."
First Quarter Financial Highlights
- Revenue $589.3 million, a decrease of 5% year-over-year, and an increase of 5% year-over-year, when excluding the impact of $60 million of first quarter fiscal 2023 product revenue that was contemplated in the second half of last year
- Subscription services revenue $280.3 million, up 28% year-over-year
- Subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) $1.2 billion, up 29% year-over-year
- Remaining performance obligations (RPO) $1.8 billion, up 26% year-over-year
- GAAP gross margin 70.1%; non-GAAP gross margin 72.2%
- GAAP operating loss $(71.8) million; non-GAAP operating income $19.6 million
- GAAP operating margin (12.2)%; non-GAAP operating margin 3.3%
- Operating cash flow $173.2 million; free cash flow $121.8 million
- Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.2 billion
- Returned approximately $70 million in Q1 to stockholders through share repurchases of 2.9 million shares
- Repaid $575 million of outstanding convertible senior notes
"Through innovation, our competitive differentiation is unmatched in providing both high business value and lower total cost of ownership benefits across our portfolio to our customers," said Kevan Krysler, CFO, Pure Storage. "Subscription services ARR grew 29%, with strong momentum from our record Evergreen//One subscription sales this quarter."
First Quarter Company Highlights
- Flash at disk economics: Pure introduced FlashBlade//E, a scale-out unstructured data repository built to handle exponential data growth with industry-leading energy efficiency. At an acquisition cost competitive with disk and much lower operational costs, the introduction of FlashBlade//E means that customers no longer need to settle for disk.
- Truly unified block and file: Pure announced the general availability of the FlashArray Unified Block and File Platform, the first and only storage service designed from the ground up to access native block and file. This empowers organizations to access native block and file services from a single, global pool of storage resources.
- Cloud native momentum: A new partnership between Portworx by Pure Storage and MongoDB includes a first-of-its-kind integration between the industry's first Database-Platform-as-a-Service (DBPaaS), Portworx Data Services, and MongoDB that revolutionizes how developers build modern applications.
- Advancing the world's AI projects: Pure is the chosen vendor for AI environments across a broad range of industries, notably media & entertainment, pharma, healthcare, aerospace, transportation, and financial services. We've continued to advance FlashBlade's high-performance parallel architecture making it the market's leading portfolio for AI projects.
Second Quarter and FY24 Guidance
Q2 FY24
FY24
Revenue
$680M
Mid to High Single Digit Y/Y
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$90M
-
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
13 %
15 %
These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Pure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Pure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable effort.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to future period financial results, our technology and product strategy, specifically customer priorities around sustainability, our ability to adjust to current macro conditions and expand market share, our sustainability goals and benefits, the timing and magnitude of large orders, the impact of inflation, economic or supply chain disruptions, the pandemic and its lingering impacts, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, including FlashBlade//E, new customer acquisition, the continued success of the Portworx technology, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.purestorage.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 5, 2023. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of May 31, 2023, and Pure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.
Key Business Metric
Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to total annualized contract value of all active subscription agreements on the last day of the quarter, plus on-demand revenue for the quarter multiplied by four.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Pure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, and free cash flow.
We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses and expenditures such as stock-based compensation expense, payments to former shareholders of acquired companies, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt issuance costs related to debt, amortization of intangible assets acquired from acquisitions, acquisition-related transaction and integration expenses, and costs associated with the exit of certain operations that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Pure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, unaudited)
At the End of
First Quarter of
Fiscal 2023
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 378,285
$ 580,854
Marketable securities
805,715
1,001,352
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,062 and $1,057
391,286
612,491
Inventory
51,821
50,152
Deferred commissions, current
68,826
68,617
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
171,824
161,391
Total current assets
1,867,757
2,474,857
Property and equipment, net
302,894
272,445
Operating lease right-of-use-assets
155,205
158,912
Deferred commissions, non-current
179,362
177,239
Intangible assets, net
45,064
49,222
Goodwill
361,427
361,427
Restricted cash
9,960
10,544
Other assets, non-current
37,584
38,814
Total assets
$ 2,959,253
$ 3,543,460
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 71,334
$ 67,121
Accrued compensation and benefits
143,204
232,636
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
121,230
123,749
Operating lease liabilities, current
37,995
33,707
Deferred revenue, current
732,433
718,149
Debt, current
—
574,506
Total current liabilities
1,106,196
1,749,868
Long-term debt
100,000
—
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
139,665
142,473
Deferred revenue, non-current
663,237
667,501
Other liabilities, non-current
44,348
42,385
Total liabilities
2,053,446
2,602,227
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock and additional paid-in capital
2,521,176
2,493,799
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(10,906)
(15,504)
Accumulated deficit
(1,604,463)
(1,537,062)
Total stockholders' equity
905,807
941,233
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,959,253
$ 3,543,460
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
First Quarter of Fiscal
2024
2023
Revenue:
Product
$ 308,963
$ 401,161
Subscription services
280,344
219,244
Total revenue
589,307
620,405
Cost of revenue:
Product (1)
96,213
125,484
Subscription services (1)
79,747
68,495
Total cost of revenue
175,960
193,979
Gross profit
413,347
426,426
Operating expenses:
Research and development (1)
185,331
161,273
Sales and marketing (1)
232,446
218,153
General and administrative (1)
67,384
51,567
Total operating expenses
485,161
430,993
Loss from operations
(71,814)
(4,567)
Other income (expense), net
11,749
(6,181)
Loss before provision for income taxes
(60,065)
(10,748)
Income tax provision
7,336
787
Net loss
$ (67,401)
$ (11,535)
Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
$ (0.22)
$ (0.04)
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common
305,863
295,843
(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:
Cost of revenue -- product
$ 2,655
$ 1,863
Cost of revenue -- subscription services
5,647
5,356
Research and development
38,232
36,517
Sales and marketing
17,181
18,345
General and administrative
14,115
12,490
Total stock-based compensation expense
$ 77,830
$ 74,571
PURE STORAGE, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands, unaudited)
First Quarter of Fiscal
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$ (67,401)
$ (11,535)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
29,690
22,663
Stock-based compensation expense
77,830
74,571
Other
(1,804)
947
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
221,205
196,129
Inventory
308
(1,699)
Deferred commissions
(2,331)
15,309
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(6,095)
(11,742)
Operating lease right-of-use assets
11,001
7,749
Accounts payable
(3,993)
(7,419)
Accrued compensation and other liabilities
(89,082)
(88,963)
Operating lease liabilities
(6,100)
(8,480)
Deferred revenue
10,019
32,602
Net cash provided by operating activities
173,247
220,132
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property and equipment (1)
(51,424)
(32,810)
Purchases of marketable securities
(128,788)
(17,251)
Sales of marketable securities
43,040
—
Maturities of marketable securities
288,373
116,175
Net cash provided by investing activities
151,201
66,114
Cash flows from financing activities
Net proceeds from exercise of stock options
4,630
11,405
Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan
21,219
19,396
Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations
(576,780)
(251,395)
Proceeds from borrowings
100,000
—
Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards
(6,759)
(10,194)
Repurchases of common stock
(69,911)
(66,420)
Net cash used in financing activities
(527,601)
(297,208)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(203,153)
(10,962)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
591,398
476,743
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 388,245
$ 465,781
(1)
Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $5.3 million and $2.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures
The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):
First Quarter of Fiscal 2024
First Quarter of Fiscal 2023
GAAP
results
GAAP
gross
margin (a)
Adjustment
Non-
GAAP
results
Non-
GAAP
gross
margin (b)
GAAP
results
GAAP
gross
margin (a)
Adjustment
Non-
GAAP
results
Non-
GAAP
gross
margin (b)
$ 2,655
(c)
$ 1,863
(c)
147
(d)
188
(d)
3,306
(e)
3,199
(e)
Gross profit --
$ 212,750
68.9 %
$ 6,108
$ 218,858
70.8 %
$ 275,677
68.7 %
$ 5,250
$ 280,927
70.0 %
$ 5,647
(c)
$ 5,356
(c)
338
(d)
582
(d)
—
135
(f)
13
(g)
24
(g)
Gross profit --
$ 200,597
71.6 %
$ 5,998
$ 206,595
73.7 %
$ 150,749
68.8 %
$ 6,097
$ 156,846
71.5 %
$ 8,302
(c)
$ 7,219
(c)
485
(d)
770
(d)
3,306
(e)
3,199
(e)
—
135
(f)
13
(g)
24
(g)
Total gross
$ 413,347
70.1 %
$ 12,106
$ 425,453
72.2 %
$ 426,426
68.7 %
$ 11,347
$ 437,773
70.6 %
(a)
GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.
(b)
Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.
(c)
To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.
(d)
To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.
(e)
To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.
(f)
To eliminate costs associated with the exit of certain operations.
(g)
To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.
The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):
First Quarter of Fiscal 2024
First Quarter of Fiscal 2023
GAAP
results
GAAP
operating
margin (a)
Adjustment
Non-
GAAP
results
Non-
GAAP
operating
margin (b)
GAAP
results
GAAP
operating
margin (a)
Adjustment
Non-
GAAP
results
Non-
GAAP
operating
margin (b)
$ 77,830
(c)
$ 74,571
(c)
885
(d)
1,800
(d)
4,815
(e)
6,996
(e)
—
2,868
(f)
4,070
(g)
—
3,839
(h)
3,730
(h)
Operating income
$ (71,814)
-12.2 %
$ 91,439
$ 19,625
3.3 %
$ (4,567)
-0.7 %
$ 89,965
$ 85,398
13.8 %
$ 77,830
(c)
$ 74,571
(c)
885
(d)
1,800
(d)
4,815
(e)
6,996
(e)
—
2,868
(f)
4,070
(g)
—
3,839
(h)
3,730
(h)
647
(i)
801
(i)
Net income
$ (67,401)
$ 92,086
$ 24,685
$ (11,535)
$ 90,766
$ 79,231
Net income
$ (0.22)
$ 0.08
$ (0.04)
$ 0.25
Weighted-
305,863
11,134
(j)
316,997
295,843
20,037
(j)
315,880
(a)
GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating loss divided by revenue.
(b)
Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue.
(c)
To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.
(d)
To eliminate payments to former shareholders of acquired company.
(e)
To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.
(f)
To eliminate costs primarily associated with the exit of certain operations.
(g)
To eliminate duplicate lease costs during the transition of our corporate headquarters.
(h)
To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.
(i)
To eliminate amortization expense of debt issuance costs related to our debt.
(j)
To include effect of dilutive securities (employee stock options, restricted stock, and shares from employee stock purchase plan).
Reconciliation from net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):
First Quarter of Fiscal
2024
2023
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 173,247
$ 220,132
Less: purchases of property and equipment (1)
(51,424)
(32,810)
Free cash flow (non-GAAP)
$ 121,823
$ 187,322
(1)
Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $5.3 million and $2.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 and 2023.
