Qurate Retail Group Named to Fortune's America's Most Innovative Companies 2023 List

Qurate Retail Group is among top 100 companies in the debut Fortune ranking after demonstrating strength in innovative products, processes and overall culture

WEST CHESTER, Pa., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qurate Retail GroupSM has been named to the Fortune list of America's Most Innovative Companies 2023. This prestigious award – in its very first year – is presented by Fortune and Statista Inc., a world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list, comprised of 300 US-companies who scored the highest in a holistic evaluation of innovative activity, was announced on March 29, 2023, and can currently be viewed on the Fortune website. Qurate Retail Group is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (Nasdaq: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

Qurate Retail Group is comprised of six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. The company is a global leader in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. Qurate Retail Group has a long record of innovation on new and emerging video platforms, creating live and live-like video shopping experiences that gather large audiences of passionate shoppers. Qurate Retail Group's newest division, vCommerce Ventures, is working to accelerate the company's leadership and innovation in streaming.

"This recognition from Fortune honors the inventive spirit at the heart of our team and our business," said David Rawlinson, President and CEO of Qurate Retail, Inc. "We're always experimenting. We recently introduced an app to redefine how younger generations discover products and shop through video. We're adding new original content to our streaming service every week, blending shopping, entertainment and pop culture in new ways. We continue to place our linear TV channels on more FAST (free ad-supported streaming TV) outlets. We just never stop pushing the boundaries to create better experiences for our customers."

Fortune and Statista selected America's Most Innovative Companies 2023 based on three pillars: product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture. Three hundred US-companies with the highest score were awarded as America's Most Innovative Companies.

For the evaluation of the innovation culture and the internal view of process innovation, Statista deployed online surveys where employees could score their own company on a scale system.

For the evaluation of the external view of process innovation as well as product innovation, Statista surveyed experts in various fields – from recruiters to management consultants and patent attorneys.

For the evaluation of the IP portfolio, Statista cooperated with LexisNexis PatentSight and used their platform to analyze the quantity and value of a company's patents.

About Qurate Retail Group

Qurate Retail GroupSM comprises six leading retail brands – QVC®, HSN®, Ballard Designs®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road® – all dedicated to providing a more human way to shop. Qurate Retail Group is the largest player in video commerce ("vCommerce"), which includes video-driven shopping across linear TV, ecommerce sites, digital streaming and social platforms. The retailer reaches more than 200 million homes worldwide via 14 television channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV. The retailer also reaches millions of customers via its QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience, websites, mobile apps, social pages, print catalogs, and in-store destinations. Qurate Retail Group combines shopping and entertainment to curate products, experiences, conversations and communities for millions of highly discerning shoppers. Headquartered in West Chester, Pa., Qurate Retail Group has team members in the U.S., the U.K., Germany, Japan, Italy, Poland and China. For more information, visit qurateretailgroup.com or follow Qurate Retail Group on YouTube or LinkedIn .

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP) is a Fortune 500 company that includes the Qurate Retail Group portfolio of brands as well as other minority interests and green energy investments.

