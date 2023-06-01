Bitly Enables Retailers and CPG Companies to Create Robust Digital Experiences on Packaging with Support of 2D Barcodes

Bitly Connections Platform Paves the Way for Richer Digital Experiences as Usage of its QR Code Product Grows by 88% Year-Over-Year within the Consumer Packaged Goods Industry.



NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitly Inc., the world's leading Connections Platform, announces its increased investment in powering retail connections by supporting the implementation of GS1 Standards into its products. This investment empowers retailers and CPG companies to elevate product experiences and grow consumer engagement around the world through two-dimensional (2D) barcodes, such as QR codes, that can embed the GS1 Digital Link standard to Web-enable barcodes, providing a link to brand-authorized content.

Bitly is a leading global SaaS company offering a comprehensive platform designed to enable every piece of information shared online to connect with key audiences and ignite action. (PRNewsfoto/bitly) (PRNewswire)

According to GS1 US, a member of the GS1 Global not-for-profit organization that develops and maintains global standards for barcodes, the retail industry is undergoing a shift from the use of traditional barcodes to 2D barcodes on product packaging. Expected to become the de facto solution for retailers around the world by 2027, Bitly is supporting this transformation with its globally recognized and trusted Connections Platform.

"We're constantly looking for new ways for our customers to connect with their audiences," said Toby Gabriner, CEO of Bitly, "Increasing our support of GS1 Standards is a key way for us to unlock opportunities for brands, retailers, and CPG, and to deliver more value through our platform."

Companies are leveraging 2D barcodes to share sourcing information about products, offer loyalty points, coupons, and special offers, and to promote engaging digital content experiences thanks to their ability to carry more information than traditional barcodes. In the first half of 2023, Bitly's Connections Platform saw an 88% growth in QR Code creations within the Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) industry compared to the same period last year, suggesting that QR Codes are already an integral part of how retailers do business. With over two million manufacturers using barcodes on more than four trillion product items per year, retailers have a massive opportunity to create deeper connections with customers through 2D barcodes scans that lead to robust digital experiences, and Bitly is proud to power this transformation.

Bitly plans to continue to support retailers with its Connections Platform as industry standards and best practices shift over the next several years, and as retailers continue to prioritize forging stronger connections with customers on a global scale.

About Bitly

Bitly is the world's leading connections platform, providing a way for brands and businesses to build more meaningful connections with their audiences both online and offline. As a leading global SaaS company, Bitly empowers millions of monthly active users and hundreds of thousands of customers globally to use branded links, custom QR codes, and link-in-bio solutions as a trusted way for engaging their audience and delivering critical notifications, information, and experiences. Bitly is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. For more on Bitly, visit https://bitly.com/ .

Contact

Katherine Ryan

VP Brand Marketing, Bitly

press@bitly.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bitly Inc.