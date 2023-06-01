Heritage Interactive Services changes name to Envita Solutions

The company's new identity reflects its expertise in sustainable waste solutions and plans for continued growth.

INDIANAPOLIS, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Heritage Interactive Services, a leading waste and recycling partner in North America, announced today that it is changing its name to Envita Solutions. Derived from the English word "environment" and the Latin word "vita," the new brand reflects the company's vision of fostering a healthier planet by transforming complex waste challenges into sustainable solutions.

"Driven by our long history of innovation in waste and recycling programs, we're pleased to launch the Envita brand to support the evolution of our company and the solutions we provide to customers," said Peter Lux, President, Envita Solutions. "Our team is aligned around a clear strategy that enables us to evolve quickly in a growth environment. There's vast potential in front of us – and we're investing deeply in talent and doubling down on technology to provide innovative and efficient waste solutions that support our customers' sustainability initiatives."

Protecting human health and the environment to build a safer, more sustainable world is Envita Solutions' core purpose. The company has had a significant impact on fostering a healthier planet. In 2022, Envita Solutions diverted one million tons of waste from landfills. Of this, over 700,000 tons were recycled either through material recovery, energy recovery, composting, or creative reuse. Since 2011, Envita has helped more than 250 of its customers' facilities achieve zero-waste-to-landfill status. Envita Solutions is well-credentialed as a transformative sustainability partner.

Envita Solutions has 300 employees serving a growing base of more than 100 customers, in partnership with over 3,000 supplier partners across North America.

As a division of The Heritage Group, Envita Solutions has unique access to a leading research and development team as well as a new ventures portfolio that will position the company to develop new solutions to address tough waste and climate issues.

About Envita Solutions

Envita Solutions, formerly known as Heritage Interactive Services, is a leading total waste management partner. The company is dedicated to fostering a healthier planet by transforming complex waste challenges into sustainable solutions. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Envita Solutions operates in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada, has over 300 employees, and a network of over 3,000 supplier partners. A division of The Heritage Group, Envita Solutions is part of a portfolio of more than 30 companies specializing in heavy construction and materials, environmental services, and specialty chemicals. With unique access to research and development and a leading hard tech corporate venture capital portfolio, Envita Solutions is at the forefront of waste and climate challenge innovation. For more information, please visit www.envitainc.com.

About The Heritage Group

Founded in 1930, The Heritage Group (THG) is a fourth-generation, family owned business managing a diverse portfolio of companies specializing in heavy construction and materials, environmental services, and specialty chemicals. Companies within the THG portfolio include Heritage Environmental Services, Heritage Construction + Materials, and Monument Chemical. With more than 5,000 employees and 30 operating companies worldwide, THG aims to build a safer, more enriching, and sustainable world by harnessing the power of family.

