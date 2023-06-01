Island Fin Poké Co. is Throwing Their Hat into the Digital TV Arena with Their First National Quality TV Commercial

ORLANDO, Fla., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Fin Poké Co., America's best poké restaurant that specializes in Hawaiian-style poké bowls, is making a big splash with the launch of its first national quality TV commercial, created by its agency of record, San Diego-based InnoVision Marketing Group. The 30-second commercial, which features the restaurant's fresh, healthy and delicious poké bowls, has debuted on digital streaming services, targeting a broad audience of food lovers and health enthusiasts. To view the 30-second commercial, click here.

"This commercial captures the true meaning of one bite and you'll be hooked," says Mark Setterington .

InnoVision Marketing Group, a bilingual full-service marketing agency, concepted and created the colorful commercial featuring Island Fin's endless combinations of deliciously healthy poké. The agency's creative team worked closely with Island Fin Poké Co. to truly capture the essence of the brand. The creative strategy is to remove the fear associated with trying poké for the first time, educating first-time guests that poké can be made with any protein, chicken, fish or tofu, the delicious flavors that Island Fin Poké Co. offers and that with so many combinations on delicious bowls, you are all but guaranteed to find several that guests will love.

"Island Fin Poké Co. is so delicious, colorful and our creative strategy behind this commercial reflects just that," said Giselle Campos, Sr. Vice President / Sr. Creative Director. "It features stunning images of Island Fin's colorful poké bowls and is accompanied by upbeat music with a voiceover that highlights the restaurant's commitment to quality and freshness. It poses the question of what makes a meal incredible, eventually leading to how Island Fin's is incredible and how the bold and exotic flavors are added in to make the meal exciting, yet approachable, while showcasing its endless combinations of flavors."

The flavor variations surprise even the most hesitant guests whenever they try Island Fin for the very first time. In fact, franchisees have experienced almost a one hundred percent sales conversion after guests are offered to sample the poké, because the experience is so surprisingly delightful. This inspired the brand to implement their "One Bite and You'll Be Hooked" campaign back in December, where new guests can try a free two-ounce sample of one their popular flavor combinations. To this day, this campaign is still extremely successful in changing the perception of poké and turning skeptics into loyal guests.

"We're so elated to unveil our very first national quality commercial and present our brand on an even wider scale through digital TV," said Mark Setterington, CEO and founder of Island Fin Poké Co. "Our poké bowls are made with only the freshest ingredients and are a healthy and delicious option. This commercial captures the true meaning of one bite and you'll be hooked, and we can't wait for the world to see it."

Island Fin Poké Co. recently announced InnoVision Marketing Group as its agency of record to elevate the brand and expand the franchise. The agency knows the importance of strategy and creativity, along with the importance of producing extraordinary results and memorable advertising. InnoVision has a world-class service model, 24/7 accessibility and offers everything under the marketing umbrella in-house. The marketing group currently has seven divisions and service lines, including brand strategy, digital media, advertising, creative, film production, traditional media, public relations, Hispanic Marketing, and social media & reputation management.

Island Fin has always remained consistent and continues to provide every guest with unparalleled service and a family-like atmosphere. From curated music to only using the freshest ingredients, every Island Fin Poké Co. location offers an extraordinary sensory adventure. This means each time a guest steps into an Island Fin and enjoys a poké bowl, they are experiencing the IncrediBOWL.

For more information about Island Fin Poké Co. and its endless menu combinations, visit www.IslandFinPoke.com. To learn more about InnoVision Marketing Group, please visit TeamInnoVision.com. For media inquiries, contact Bianca Kasawdish at PR@TeamInnoVision.com.

About Island Fin Poké Co.

Island Fin Poké Co. is a Florida-based fast-casual concept known for its Hawaiian-style build-your-own poké bowls. From farm-to-fork, the brand uses the freshest ingredients to bring traditional flavors from the islands to local communities nationwide. Founded in 2017, Island Fin Poké Co. has 26 locations open, with numerous others in various stages of development. Island Fin Poké Co. was ranked #29 on the 2023 Top New & Emerging Franchises list by Entrepreneur Magazine, listed in Fast Casual's 2023 Top Movers & Shakers list, and recognized as a Top 100 Game Changer for 2022 by Franchise Dictionary Magazine. For more information, or if interested in joining the brand's Ohana, please visit https://www.IslandFinPoke.com/.

About InnoVision Marketing Group

What began as an idea of a way to better service clients has turned into a brand that stands out among the rest. InnoVision Marketing Group is a full-service, nationally recognized agency, with clients across the country and globally. From branding to creative design, media buying, digital advertising, web development and SEO, video production, social advertising and management, PR and digital content, entirely everything is done in-house. Our client portfolio spans across several different industries, including casino, dining, jewelry, healthcare, lifestyle, nonprofit and more.

At the heart of everything we do, InnoVision is committed to maintaining our unique culture. Team members at InnoVision are continually empowered, inspired and supported on a daily basis, no matter their position. We work hard to ensure an environment that team members thrive and grow in. The happier our team is, the better the work we produce – something we remember every day. To learn more about InnoVision, please visit TeamInnoVision.com .

