With over 70,000 square feet of showroom and retail space, MillerKnoll's Collective of Design Brands are set to launch new products, share insights and exhibits, inspiring Design Professionals and Enthusiasts

ZEELAND, Mich., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN), a global leader in design, is bringing its collective of brands to life through Design Works, a multiple day event including product launches, exhibits, and engaging programming. This year's event will take place from June 12-14, 2023, during Fulton Market Design Days in Chicago, Illinois.

MillerKnoll Brings Design Works to Life for Fulton Market Design Days, June 12 -14 in Chicago (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to partner with our MillerKnoll dealer network to welcome customers to our showrooms and retail space in Fulton Market again this year," said Andi Owen, President and CEO of MillerKnoll. "This year, our collective of brands will launch innovative new products and showcase forward-thinking spaces that best address the critical questions about the future of work and home. We have invited thought leaders across our channels and verticals to meet and share their findings at events throughout the week."

Owen continued, "As we make plans to come together in Chicago, I am incredibly proud of our team's work -- from design, to concept, to production to sales. Their talent and drive continue to push our industry forward and bring our vision to life."

As one of the early anchor tenants, MillerKnoll has helped shape Fulton Market into a premier design destination, taking the lead in creating the 'Neighborhood of Brands,' a group of more than twenty-five design-led companies with showrooms and trade spaces in the Fulton Market area of Chicago.

Today, MillerKnoll's collective of brands comes together with over 70,000 combined square feet of showroom and retail space across locations at 811 and 1100 West Fulton Market. Throughout these two locations, MillerKnoll will host engaging events and exhibits, share insights, collaborating with the design community and clients to solve relevant questions around the future of work and home. Highlights include:

Herman Miller will continue its celebration of the 100th anniversary of its brand name with a visual journey that kicked off last month in Milan during Salone. Throughout its history, Herman Miller has worked with many graphic designers and artists who came to define the look and feel of their respective eras. The graphic design exhibit celebrates their work, and the boldness, rigor, and joy innate to the brand. New products will also be highlighted, including the Naoto Fukasawa designed Asari Chair by Herman Miller, Sayl with ocean-bound plastic, the Passport Work Table, and the reveal of an upcoming nesting chair.

Herman Miller's Fulton Market showroom is also the current home of the MillerKnoll Healthcare display, highlighting clinical products and textiles from Herman Miller, Knoll, Knoll Textiles, Maharam, NaughtOne, and Muuto. The display is one of the most comprehensive showcases of MillerKnoll's healthcare portfolio of products to date and will move to the Herman Miller showroom in Washington, D.C. later this year.

Knoll will debut a re-mastering of the brand under new creative leadership, and its Fulton Market showroom will feature a complete re-design. The brand will re-introduce archival design Models 31 and 33 by Florence Knoll, as well as a new Saarinen Lounge Height Table. Knoll will also debut the Antenna Bench, the Cove Collection by Knoll, and continue its celebration of the 75th Anniversary of the Womb Chair.

Knoll Textiles will highlight 2023 introductions and an upcoming wallcovering collection. In addition, the brand will showcase select textile development processes alongside The Nick Cave Collection, including a preview of a new color of the woven upholstery Doily. Floor-to-ceiling lengths of textiles in both red and neutral groupings span both recent launches to classic upholsteries dating back to 1961, highlighting the studio's enduring design commitments.

Maharam, a leading creator of textiles for commercial and residential interiors—will present new and upcoming designs, including three indoor/outdoor textiles by Paul Smith, the latest in their twenty-year collaboration. All textiles featured are PFAS-free and the majority are made with recycled and/or natural fibers. Textiles will be presented on architect Neil Logan's Frame Structures.

Geiger will feature the Crosshatch Outdoor Collection, its first outdoor furniture collection, on the fourth-floor terrace at Fulton Market. In the showroom, guests will be able to experience some of Geiger's new ancillary offerings such as the Full Loop Office and Lounge Chair and a new Low Arm version of the classic Ward Bennet Bumper Chairs. There are also four new Private Office solutions featuring Geiger One's Casegoods, two conference rooms featuring DatesWeiser Tables, and an impressive entrance with a full Natural Oak Veneer Wall and Custom DatesWeiser Reception Desk.

DatesWeiser, known for its impeccably crafted products, will feature the JD Table in a new Pill Shape along with the JD Waterfall Table, available in a carefully selected palette of quality DatesWeiser finishes. These pieces incorporate technology in discreet, clever ways that never distract from the elegance or power of the design. DatesWeiser's Custom Reception offerings will also be on display along with the brand's Highline 25 and Highline 50 Credenzas.

Scandinavian brand Muuto will feature new designs such as the Wrap Lounge Chair and Couple Coffee Table, Fiber Conference Chair with new bases, and the Fiber Armchair and Side Chair, now made with 80 percent recycled plastic. The brand's Linear System Series brings a fresh perspective to the evolving needs of the modern workplace, now available in a new finish with additional accessory and lighting options. Muuto's Outline Highback will be exhibited in a newly launched cabin version and additional height, while the Workshop Table will be on display in an all-new finish.

NaughtOne will launch two new major additions to its sophisticated product portfolio at Design Days: The Pippin Lounge Chair and Morse Table System. They will also uncover a sneak peek of a third product launching in the coming months.

Design Within Reach will showcase a variety of newly introduced and exclusive pieces in their ground-level retail space including the Pastille Sofa by Hlynur Atlason, the Soffi Swivel Chair by Gabriel Tan, and Sarah Ellison's Chromeo Lounge and Ottoman, Muse Sofa and Arch Chair. Other highlights will include HAY's Balcony Collection and a preview of the brand's Chisel Chair (launching this fall), along with the Pumpkin Chair from Ligne Roset, and DWR's new exclusive headboard program featuring cane and wood designs.

For further information, including showroom locations and hours, please visit: www.millerknoll.com/design-days.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll is a collective of dynamic brands that comes together to design the world we live in. MillerKnoll brand portfolio includes Herman Miller, Knoll, Colebrook Bosson Saunders, DatesWeiser, Design Within Reach, Edelman Leather, Geiger, HAY, Holly Hunt, KnollTextiles, Maars Living Walls, Maharam, Muuto, NaughtOne, and Spinneybeck|FilzFelt. MillerKnoll is an unparalleled platform that redefines modern for the 21st century by building a more sustainable, equitable and beautiful future for all.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MillerKnoll