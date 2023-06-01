Remission Medical enters know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to transform rheumatology care delivery

Collaboration seeks to advance development of an algorithmic approach to triaging onset rheumatology patients & predicting longitudinal rheumatology patient escalation

RICHMOND, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REMISSION MEDICAL today announced it has entered into a know-how agreement with Mayo Clinic to further develop Time to Treatment Initiation (TTI) in rheumatology and increase predictive patient care.

Mayo Clinic and Remission Medical announce collaboration in rheumatology.

Remission Medical is a virtual rheumatology clinic addressing the full range of rheumatological conditions including Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Osteoarthritis, Lupus, and Gout, among others. Remission Medical's providers include state-licensed, board-certified rheumatologists, physician assistants and nurse practitioners with deep expertise in autoimmune inflammatory conditions.

The firm is collaborating with Mayo Clinic to reduce time between diagnosis and treatment for patients suffering from autoimmune conditions, and is developing a set of algorithms to both (a) triage patients and categorically score their disease activity such that they see the right provider at the right time; and, (b) predict and allow the interception of exacerbation, to avoid Urgent Care and ER visits, hospitalizations, and procedures.

The algorithms have an essential Patient Reported Outcomes (PRO) component, and contemplate patients' retrospective and prospective EMR data, including for non-rheumatology related diagnoses and treatment.

"Remission Medical's mission is to both improve access to care and improve the care overall for rheumatology patients across the spectrum from onset to – as our name implies – remission," said Blake Wehman, founder and CEO of Remission Medical. "Through our collaboration with Mayo Clinic, we seek to reduce the average time to treatment initiation for this chronic disease, which can stretch to weeks-to-months in America."

The collaboration will ultimately allow for some potential onset patients to receive virtual visits for triage and virtual care in between in-person appointments with their Mayo Clinic rheumatologist.

Mayo Clinic has research and financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

