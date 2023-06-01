Subaru of America, Inc. May Sales Surge 28 Percent

Ten consecutive months of yearly month-over-month growth

CAMDEN, N.J., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today reported sales of 54,531 vehicles for May 2023, a 28.2 percent increase compared with May 2022 (42,526). SOA also reported year-to-date sales of 248,924, a 12.8 percent increase compared with the same period in 2022.

"We'd like to thank our retailers for going above and beyond in this tenth consecutive month of sales growth, with a 28% increase compared with May 2022," said Jeff Walters, President and Chief Operating Officer, Subaru of America, Inc. "Subaru and our retailers are committed to building lifelong relationships with our customers and we're thrilled to see this reflected not only in sales figures, but also in acknowledgements such as earning the number one ranking for customer satisfaction with dealership service among Mass Market Car Owners in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Customer Service Index (CSI) Study."

In May, Outback was the top performer by volume with 17,146 vehicle sales. BRZ sales for May 2023 increased 217.4 percent over the same month in 2022, while Impreza posted a 126 percent increase in May. Forester sales for May 2023 increased 92.5 percent, and Ascent sales increased 20.4 percent compared to May 2022.

"Heading into summer, our sales momentum continues, and we significantly exceeded our May 2022 results," said Troy Poston, Senior Vice President of Sales. "As road-trip season gets underway, our adventure-ready vehicles and Subaru Wilderness lineup continue to capture the imagination of consumers looking to explore the open road."

Carline May-23 May-22 % Chg May-23 May-22 % Chg

MTD MTD MTD YTD YTD YTD Ascent 6,505 5,402 20.4 % 27,252 25,328 7.6 % BRZ 638 201 217.4 % 2,130 1,470 44.9 % Crosstrek 10,456 9,894 5.7 % 62,328 59,374 5.0 % Forester 10,582 5,496 92.5 % 50,641 42,984 17.8 % Impreza 3,939 1,743 126.0 % 16,337 12,202 33.9 % Legacy 2,058 2,392 -14.0 % 9,613 10,309 -6.8 % Outback 17,146 14,724 16.5 % 65,178 64,206 1.5 % Solterra 436 0 0.0 % 2,398 0 0.0 % WRX 2,771 2,674 3.6 % 13,047 4,747 174.9 % TOTAL 54,531 42,526 28.2 % 248,924 220,620 12.8 %

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

