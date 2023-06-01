This Father's Day, Laffy Taffy® Celebrates Launch of New Fruit Combos by Asking Fans "What Combo of Iconic 'Dad Things' Makes Dad Special?"

The fruity, chewy candy brand – known for 'dad jokes' on every wrapper – invites families nationwide to share the most unique combo of traits about their father figure in exchange for free* Laffy Taffy Fruit Combos

CHICAGO, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether it's mowing the lawn before sunrise or "just resting their eyes" in the recliner, we all know and love the uniquely endearing things dads do. This Father's Day, Laffy Taffy® is sending free packages of their newest candy, Fruit Combos, to 1,000 fans willing to share how #DadThings combined make their father figure special.

On June 18 (AKA, Father's Day), starting at 1 p.m. EDT (while supplies last*) families can visit laffytaffycombos.com to get their hands on Fruit Combos, Laffy Taffy's latest innovation which combines two fruity flavors in one smooth and chewy mini-bar.

Here's How it Works:

Identify "Dad Things": Discuss amongst your family and identify your two favorite "dad things" that make the dad, or father figure, in your life extraordinary.

Submit: Be one of the first 1,000 families to submit your top combo of "dad things" and dad will receive a free package of the new Laffy Taffy Fruit Combos to enjoy together.

Grand Prize: Every participant will be automatically entered for a chance to win a grand prize – the ultimate "dad things starter pack" which includes a year-supply of Fruit Combos and classic Laffy Taffy dad mementos such as a lawn chair, golf towel, duffel bag and socks*.

"Laffy Taffy has been known as the champion of dad jokes for decades, so it is only natural we launch our delicious Fruit Combos in a way that honors this legacy," said Dave Foldes, Director of Marketing at Laffy Taffy. "Dad things often spark moments of connection and laughter, just like our new mini bars which provide a smooth and chewy treat wrapped in a joke worth sharing. We're so excited to help families come together this Father's Day over a delicious combo we know they will love as much as dad's classic socks and sandals mashup."

Laffy Taffy Fruit Combos feature a variety of four new flavor combos that tantalize the taste buds: Strawberry-Kiwi, Strawberry-Orange, Mango-Passionfruit and Wildberry-Banana. Fruit Combos are available now in convenience, value/dollar, grocery and mass-retail stores nationwide in two sizes: 3.5 oz. (SRP $1.25) and 6 oz. (SRP $3.60) bags.

To find a retailer near you and get more Laffy Taffy jokes in time for Father's Day, visit www.laffytaffy.com and follow @LaffyTaffy on Twitter , TikTok , and Instagram .

Thanks for always monitoring the thermostat, dads. Happy Father's Day!

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Promotion runs 6/18/23 at 1:00 PM ET to 6/20/23 at 11:59 PM ET, or when all Promotion Prizes have been awarded, whichever comes first. Open to legal residents of 50 US/DC who are 18+ or age of majority in state of residence, whichever older, as of entry. To enter, visit laffytaffycombos.com & complete entry form. 1,000 First Prizes consisting of two (2) 6 oz. peg bags of Laffy Taffy Fruit Combos candy. ARV of each First Prize: $7.20. 1 Grand Prize consisting of fifty two (52) 6 oz. peg bags of Laffy Taffy Fruit Combos candy and a "dad things starter pack" comprised of classic Laffy Taffy dad mementos including items such as a lawn chair, golf towel, duffel bag and socks (actual items may vary and are subject to change). ARV of the Grand Prize: $1,200. Odds depend on # of elig. entries. Rules at laffytaffycombos.com/#rules. Sponsor: Ferrara Candy Co., 404 W Harrison St., #650, Chicago, IL 60607.

About Laffy Taffy:

Since 1971, Laffy Taffy® has been bringing little bites of delight and sweet laughter to small but lasting moments of connection for families and children of all ages. All wrapped up with a joke worth sharing, Laffy Taffy's portfolio of long-lasting, smooth fruit chews include their classic mini-bars, new Fruit Combo mini-bars, Stretchy and Tangy bars, Laffy Taffy Ropes and LAFF BITES® in classic assorted bags, TROPICAL and "GONE BANANAS!™" varieties. Laffy Taffy candy is available in fan favorite fruit flavors including Cherry, Strawberry, Grape, Watermelon, Sour Apple, Banana and Blue Raspberry.

About Ferrara®

For more than 115 years, Ferrara has created sugar confections that share delight in every bite to candy lovers of all generations. Today, the company is the #1 sugar confectioner in the United States. Ferrara boasts a passionate team of more than 4,600 employees working together to create and deliver hundreds of products sold under a portfolio of more than 20 popular brands such as Brach's®, NERDS®, SweeTARTS®, Laffy Taffy®, and Trolli® to more than 66 million U.S. households annually. Ferrara's success in industry-leading innovation has been driven by deep consumer insights, strong retailer co-creation and partnerships, and a dedication to diversity of thought, experience, and people. A privately held company, Ferrara has its global headquarters in Chicago and an operational network of more than 13 locations in North America that includes manufacturing, distribution, sales, and R&D facilities. The company has a close relationship with the Ferrero Group as a related company which provides industry partnership and collaboration opportunities. Learn more at www.ferrarausa.com or www.linkedin.com/company/ferrara-.

