Verb Announces Pride Partnership with the Ali Forney Center to Support LGBTQ+ Youth

NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verb haircare announced today the launch of its pride campaign and year-round initiative aimed at bringing awareness to efforts of the Ali Forney Center (AFC) and its support of the LGBTQ+ youth community. Since 2022, Verb has worked in partnership with the AFC to donate over $42,000 worth of personal care necessities, pantry items, and meals to the LGBTQ+ youth community with the goal of empowering them with the tools needed to live independently. With the launch of this most recent partnership, Verb has committed to advocating for LGBTQ+ youth by offering its allyship and co-creating an exclusive pride merchandise offering in partnership with the AFC.

Throughout the month of June, a limited-edition, pride-inspired baseball cap will be sold for $20 at verbproducts.com with 100% of the proceeds being directed to the Ali Forney Center. The collaboration marks Verb's second annual partnership with the AFC. Committed to continued partnership, Verb's Creative Director, Luis Colón, currently sits on the Leadership Council for the Ali Forney Center and supports fundraising and sponsorship opportunities year-round.

Luis Colon, Verb's Creative Director, states "I am thrilled to work for a brand that is committed to giving back to the community. It's so important for brands to recognize the value of connections with organizations and groups like the Ali Forney Center, which is doing such important work to support LGBTQ+ youth. By working together, we create a more inclusive and equitable world for everyone."

In support of Verb's partnership with the Ali Forney Center, the brand will be hosting a campaign across its owned social channels and at verbproducts.com throughout the month of June featuring key members of the AFC and encouraging its community to become an ally and educate others on the impact giving back can have on LGBTQ+ youth.

"We are humbled and immensely grateful for Verb's commitment to our cause, and to making the world a better place. Brands are people, and people care about their community. It is important for brands, like Verb, to affirm that not only for their teams but also for their consumers, who yearn for a beautiful tomorrow" said Alexander Roque, President and Executive Director at the Ali Forney Center.

To learn more about Verb's pride initiative and partnership with the Ali Forney Center, visit verbproducts.com and aliforneycenter.org .

About Verb Haircare:

Born in Austin. Raised in New York. We keep it real: real products, real results, real people, no retouching. Just great hair with no filters. Verb products are loved by stylists and made with only good stuff. No parabens. No gluten. No harmful sulfates. PETA certified cruelty-free. Verb is a team of all types with one commitment, making the best hair care at one simple price.

About Ali Forney Center:

The Ali Forney Center was founded in 2002 in memory of Ali Forney, a homeless gender-nonconforming youth who was forced to live on the streets, where they were tragically murdered. Committed to saving the lives of LGBTQ+ young people, the AFC's mission is to protect these youth from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools needed to live independently. Learn more at aliforneycenter.org .

