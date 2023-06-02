V2X to Participate in the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

MCLEAN, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- V2X, Inc., (NYSE: VVX), a leading provider of critical mission solutions and support to defense clients globally, announced that company management will address the Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference on Wednesday, June 7, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast of the briefing will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/stifel80/vvx/1970300 and be available for replay for 30 days afterward.

ABOUT V2X

V2X builds smart solutions designed to integrate physical and digital infrastructure – from base to battlefield – by aligning people, actions, and outputs. Formed by the merger of Vectrus and Vertex, we bring a combined 120 years of successful mission support. Our lifecycle solutions improve security, streamline logistics, and enhance readiness.

The Company delivers a comprehensive suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian and international clients. Our global team of approximately 15,000 employees brings innovation to every point in the mission lifecycle, from preparation to operations, to sustainment, as it tackles the most complex challenges with agility, grit, and dedication.

Contact Information

Investor Contact

Mike Smith, CFA

Vice President, Treasury, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

IR@goV2X.com

719-637-5773

Media Contact

Angelica Spanos Deoudes

Senior Media Strategist

Communications@goV2X.com

571-338-5195

