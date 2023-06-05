Blue Diamond Introduces NEW Chocolate "Thin Dipped Almonds"

Blue Diamond's first-ever chocolate-covered product line boasts great taste with half the sugar of the average chocolate-covered almonds.

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers is kicking off the spring season with a fresh new product line that is hitting the snack nuts aisle in May: Thin Dipped Almonds. These delicious, better-for-you option of chocolate-dipped almonds will be available at Walmart in convenient, four-ounce bags.

Blue Diamond ThinDipped Almonds - Double Dark Chocolate (PRNewswire)

"We are so excited to present our customers with yet another incredible innovation within Blue Diamond's iconic snack almond portfolio," said Raj Joshi, Sr. Vice President of Global Consumer Division, Blue Diamond Growers. "Whether you're a health nut or not, Thin Dipped Almonds offer a smart choice when it comes to sweet snacking. The thin layer of chocolate enhances the almond's natural crunch while allowing snackers to enjoy a delicious, sweet treat – without the guilt!"

Thin Dipped Almonds come in two irresistible flavors: Double Dark Chocolate and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramel. Both products contain 50% less sugar than the average chocolate-covered almonds. One serving (about 19 almonds) has 170 calories and five grams of protein. Thin Dipped Almonds are free of cholesterol, high in Vitamin E, contain no artificial colors or flavors, and do not have a shiny wax or gloss finish.

Blue Diamond is a world-class leader in consumer trend analysis and flavor forecasting that leads to new products like Thin Dipped Almonds and many other unique flavors within the Blue Diamond Growers snack almond line up. Check out all the Blue Diamond snack almond flavors on the website at www.bluediamond.com.

About Blue Diamond

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing approximately 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients, and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,800 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.bluediamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Blue Diamond ThinDipped Almonds - Caramel (PRNewswire)

Blue Diamond Almonds logo (PRNewswire)

