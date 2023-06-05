Good Humor® Announces Commitment to Support Ice Cream Truck and Mobile Vendors with the Launch of New Purpose-Led Campaign, Neighborhood Joy

Through Neighborhood Joy, Good Humor will continue to champion ice cream truck drivers and mobile vendors by connecting, communicating and providing tools and opportunities to support their businesses all year long

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 100 years, Good Humor has been spreading joy to neighborhoods across America through beloved ice cream trucks and pushcarts, but these trucks and pushcarts are nothing without the devoted entrepreneurs that serve up moments of joy wherever they go. Despite being the iconic symbol of summer, ice cream truck drivers and mobile vendors have been facing many challenges such as rising costs and brick-and-mortar competition, and consumers are starting to feel the effects of these challenges in their own neighborhoods.

Recognizing this, Good Humor is launching their new purpose-led campaign: Neighborhood Joy, a multi-year commitment to support ice cream truck drivers and mobile vendors all year long. Neighborhood Joy will support ice cream truck drivers and mobile vendors across the country with partnerships, funding and resources to ensure the iconic symbol of the summer season, the neighborhood ice cream truck and pushcart, stays on the road and in communities for years to come.

To kick off Neighborhood Joy, Good Humor is announcing the launch of the Neighborhood Joy Vendor Hub which will connect ice cream truck drivers and pushcart operators directly with Good Humor, opening a much-needed line of communication to provide information and resources to facilitate the important work they do.

"Ice cream truck drivers and mobile vendors have been spreading joy to communities for decades and now it is our turn to spread some joy to them," said Bentley King, U.S. Head of Ice Cream Operations at Unilever. "The launch of Good Humor's Neighborhood Joy campaign marks the beginning of our ongoing dedication to ensure that these incredible small-business owners have the resources to do what they do best – bring delight to neighborhoods across the country."

Ice cream lovers, drivers and mobile vendors can learn more about Good Humor's efforts in supporting the ice cream vendor community on Good Humor's Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and the Neighborhood Joy Vendor Hub on GoodHumor.com.

About Good Humor

More than 100 years ago, Good Humor® started a delicious revolution with the first ice cream on a stick and then the original ice cream truck in Youngstown, Ohio. Today, we're still bringing tasty frozen treats to hands and homes across America.

About Unilever North America

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. Worldwide, we have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €60.1 billion in 2022. Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

Contact:

Marissa Cassinelli

Marissa.cassinelli@edelman.com

