Navy Mutual Announces New VP of Sales

ARLINGTON, Va., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Navy Mutual Aid Association ("Navy Mutual") announced today that Jake Mitchell, formerly of WorldStrides, assumed the position of Vice President of Sales on May 8, 2023. Mitchell is responsible for leading sales strategy and operations for life insurance and annuity products.

"I am excited to have Jake on board," says Navy Mutual CEO retired Rear Admiral Brian E. Luther. "For over 143 years, Navy Mutual has been committed to serving the military community, and we cannot do that well without having staff that are knowledgeable, caring, and ready to serve. In addition to being a veteran himself, Jake's knowledge of business and strategy, and his commitment to providing excellent products, will be huge asset to Navy Mutual. We are thrilled to welcome him and look forward to watching our sales team continue to thrive."

Mitchell has a well-rounded business background gained through senior leadership positions in functional areas including sales, account management, business analysis, operations, corporate development, and investment banking. Recently, he spent six years as Senior Vice President of Sales and Account Management at WorldStrides. Mitchell also served as a United States Marine Corps officer, finishing his active duty service as a Captain. Mitchell holds a Bachelor of Science in Ocean Engineering, with merit, from the United States Naval Academy and a Master of Business Administration from Duke University, Fuqua School of Business.

Of his new position at Navy Mutual, Mitchell says "As a former Marine Corps officer, I am excited to have the opportunity to combine my business knowledge with my own history of service to serve the military community."

Navy Mutual is a nonprofit, Member-owned mutual association established in 1879 to provide affordable life insurance and peace of mind to members of the military and their families. As the nation's oldest federally recognized Veterans Service Organization, its mission and commitment to protect those who defend us remains unwavering. Financially strong, Navy Mutual is proud to be a first-choice provider of life insurance to service members and their loved ones. Through quality life insurance products, no-cost educational and veteran services programs, and unparalleled service, Navy Mutual has earned the loyalty and support of its Membership and outstanding customer satisfaction and retention ratings. For more information, visit navymutual.org.

