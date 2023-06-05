Republic Services Completes Acquisition of GFL's Colorado and New Mexico Operations

PHOENIX, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG), a leader in the environmental services industry, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of GFL Environmental's Colorado and New Mexico operations. The vertically integrated operations include recycling, collection and disposal assets in four Colorado markets – Denver, Colorado Springs, Durango and Cañon City – as well as the Bloomfield, N.M., market.

"We look forward to delivering exceptional customer service to these new commercial and residential customers and welcome our new employees to the Republic team," said Ryan Lawler, area president. "This transaction reinforces our commitment to our Colorado and New Mexico communities."

Republic Services offers the most complete set of products and services for its customers' environmental services needs. The company is committed to growing both organically and through strategic acquisitions that leverage its core capabilities and expertise while expanding the recycling, waste and environmental solutions provided to customers.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is a leader in the environmental services industry. Through its subsidiaries, the Company provides customers with the most complete set of products and services, including recycling, solid waste, special waste, hazardous waste, container rental and field services. Republic's industry-leading commitments to advance circularity, reduce emissions and decarbonize operations are helping deliver on its vision to partner with customers to create a more sustainable world. For more information, please visit RepublicServices.com.

Media Inquiries Investor Inquiries Media@RepublicServices.com Investor@RepublicServices.com (480) 757-9770 (480) 718-6548

Republic Services logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.