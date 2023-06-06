Acima Named Exclusive Lease-to-Own Provider by Big Brand Tire & Service

Acima Collaborates with Big Brand & Tire Service to Provide Customers with Flexible and Convenient Access to Top-Quality Tires

PLANO, Texas, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acima Leasing, a leading provider of lease-to-own ("LTO") solutions for merchants and consumers and the virtual financial solutions platform of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD), announces a multi-year agreement renewal with Big Brand Tire & Service. Acima will serve as the exclusive LTO provider for Big Brand Tire & Service's 200+ locations in Arizona, California, Colorado and Nevada. Big Brand Tire & Service is one of the largest tire and auto service operators in the nation.

"We are thrilled to renew our exclusive partnership with Big Brand Tire & Service and continue to include this renowned brand in our growing portfolio of shopping options for our customers," said Tyler Montrone, Executive Vice President at Acima. "Acima's proprietary technology will provide consumers with less-than-perfect credit history with a more flexible way to obtain tires and wheels through lease-purchase transactions."

"Providing complete customer satisfaction and great value for our guests is at the core of our company mission," said Dan Hahn, CFO of Big Brand Tire & Service. "We're excited to continue our partnership with Acima because their technology and guest-focused values are aligned with our goal of delivering the highest level of satisfaction to our guests."

Acima opens the door for credit-challenged consumers to get the products they want and need through a lease-purchase transaction with flexible payments. Millions of consumers in the United States suffer from challenges obtaining traditional credit to meet their shopping needs, making lease-to-own an ideal option for both customers and retailers. Acima's highly responsive development team makes integration simple for retailers. Acima's focus on innovative technology empowers consumers to connect with Acima's network of retailers across the country.

About Upbound Group, Inc.

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) is an omnichannel platform company committed to elevating financial opportunity for all through innovative, inclusive, and technology-driven financial solutions that address the evolving needs and aspirations of consumers. The company's customer-facing operating units include industry-leading brands such as Rent-A-Center® and Acima® that facilitate consumer transactions across a wide range of store-based and digital retail channels, including over 2,400 company-branded retail units across the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. Upbound Group, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the company, please visit our website www.upbound.com .

About Big Brand Tire & Service

Big Brand Tire & Service delivers high-quality tire sales and auto repair services with industry leading customer satisfaction. The company provides a comprehensive list of services, such as alignments, brakes, oil changes, suspension, and custom lifting or lowering of vehicles. Big Brand Tire & Service invests in the lives and futures of its hardworking, dedicated team members. For additional information about the company, please visit our website www.bigbrandtire.com .

