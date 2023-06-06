AI, the New Co-Creator: Toronto Family Develops Entire Roblox Game with Artificial Intelligence

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - A local dad known on Roblox as Dahveedeh, together with his two kids, aged 10 and 7, has turned a family hobby into an innovative venture by developing a new game, Crazy Mines, on the popular online platform. The game, which was developed with the help of artificial intelligence technologies like OpenAI's GPT-4 and Midjourney, marks an exciting chapter in the family's story.

Crazy Mines, where family creativity meets artificial intelligence. This unique game was brought to life by the combined efforts of a Toronto-based family and advanced AI technologies, creating an engaging and dynamic gaming experience. Fuelled by AI, built with love by a family, Crazy Mines offers an adventurous and exciting gameplay experience. Exclusively available on Roblox.

Dahveedeh, currently in a career transition, delved into the world of Roblox out of a desire to understand his children's interest in the platform. He discovered the potential of Roblox, not just as a place to play but as a creative and educational tool. "Why are my children only spending Robux when they could be earning it too?" says Dahveedeh, referring to the virtual currency of Roblox. "This platform encourages talented creators. I wanted them to experience what it would be like to be on that side of the game."

The family, undeterred by their lack of coding experience, embarked on the development of Crazy Mines. Players navigate through a field filled with hidden landmines, earning in-game currency called $CRZ for staying alive and using it to purchase items for survival.

This venture wasn't without its challenges. Dahveedeh shares a funny incident about a content violation warning triggered by the language used in the development process, humorously remarking, "I maybe shouldn't have used the word 'landmine' so freely at the beginning. But disaster was averted and lesson learned moving forward."

The children played significant roles in the game development, with Dahveedeh's son serving as the Chief Experience Officer, conceptualizing a series of game passes, and his daughter acting as the Chief Creative Officer, consulting on the game's UI and landscapes.

The family didn't stop at game development. They leveraged the power of AI even further, using GPT-4 to write the content for their game's description on Roblox, their website, tweets and even this press release. "AI has been a powerful tool for us, not just for coding but for all aspects of our project," says Dahveedeh. "It has truly been our co-creator."

Despite a few hiccups and even a complete restart, the family persevered, learning from their mistakes and the AI technology they were using. Dahveedeh is optimistic about the future, "We plan to keep developing, optimize it for best playability, and add new features. This has been a great learning experience. Maybe the team and opportunity has been in front of me this entire time."

Dahveedeh, a Toronto-based father of two, has embarked on an exciting journey into game development with his children. By blending family time, creativity, learning, and the power of AI technology, they hope to inspire other families to explore the possibilities of co-creating in the digital landscape.

https://www.roblox.com/games/13252211623/Crazy-Mines

