Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Receives 2023 Nareit Investor CARE Gold Award for Excellence in Communications and Reporting

The prestigious honor, which represents Alexandria's eighth Nareit Investor CARE Award, recognizes the best in investor communications among REITs

PASADENA, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), the first, preeminent, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, today announced that it has received the 2023 Nareit Investor CARE (Communications and Reporting Excellence) Gold Award in the Large Cap Equity REIT category for superior shareholder communications and reporting. The company's best-in-class reporting practices have earned it eight Nareit Investor CARE Awards, including seven Gold Awards since 2015 — the most Gold Awards by any equity REIT.

(PRNewsfoto/Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"Alexandria is proud to embody the highest levels of transparency, integrity and accountability across all aspects of our one-of-a-kind, mission-driven business, and we are extremely honored once again to receive this prestigious award from Nareit," said Dean A. Shigenaga, president and chief financial officer of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. "Our achievement as an eight-time Investor CARE winner demonstrates our team's consistently exceptional transparency, quality and efficiency in communications and reporting to the investment community."

In its annual awards program, Nareit, the worldwide representative voice for REITs and real estate companies with an interest in U.S. real estate, recognizes its listed REIT corporate members that interact most effectively with their investors online, in writing and verbally, and that provide those investors with the most comprehensive, clearly articulated and useful information in the most efficient manner.

An independent panel of judges, which included REIT analysts and buy-side and sell-side portfolio managers, selected Alexandria based on the company's online presence, including ease of website navigability and availability of information; SEC filings, as focused primarily on supplemental filings; and investor relations practices, including quality of earnings calls and accessibility of management.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator and developer of collaborative life science, agtech and advanced technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. The trusted partner to over 850 tenants, Alexandria has a total market capitalization of $33.0 billion and an asset base in North America of 75.6 million SF as of March 31, 2023, which includes 41.9 million RSF of operating properties and 5.5 million RSF of Class A properties undergoing construction, 9.7 million RSF of near-term and intermediate-term development and redevelopment projects and 18.5 million SF of future development projects. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in life science, agtech and advanced technology campuses that provide our innovative tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments that enhance their ability to successfully recruit and retain world-class talent and inspire productivity, efficiency, creativity and success. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agrifoodtech, climate innovation and technology companies through our venture capital platform. We believe our unique business model and diligent underwriting ensure a high-quality and diverse tenant base that results in higher occupancy levels, longer lease terms, higher rental income, higher returns and greater long-term asset value. For more information on Alexandria, please visit www.are.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the impact of the company's communications and reporting practices on its performance. These forward-looking statements are based on Alexandria's present intent, beliefs or expectations, but forward-looking statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by Alexandria's forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties detailed in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Alexandria assumes no obligation to update this information. For more discussion relating to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in Alexandria's forward-looking statements, and risks and uncertainties to Alexandria's business in general, please refer to Alexandria's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

CONTACT: Sara Kabakoff, Vice President – Strategic Communications, (626) 788-5578, skabakoff@are.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.