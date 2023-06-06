Providence Anesthesiology Associates (PAA) Names Aidéo Technologies as Vendor of Choice to Create Medical Coding Efficiency and Capacity to Fuel Network Expansion

PAA will leverage Aidéo's Gemini Solution Suite including the Gemini Coder Platform for workflow productivity improvements and the Gemini AutoCode solution for AI-powered autonomous medical coding.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidéo Technologies, a leading provider of coding workflow productivity tools leveraging AI, and Providence Anesthesiology Associates, an independent private practice of more than 100 anesthesiologists, announced today an agreement that will enable PAA to streamline coding operations and create mid-revenue cycle management capacity to meet growing demands for its services.

As part of the agreement, PAA will license the Gemini Solutions Suite of products from Aidéo. The product set includes the Gemini Coder Platform which will assist in workflow management and streamline daily activities for PAA's medical coding team. Aidéo Gemini Coder Portal, a Software as a Service (SaaS) workflow tool that presents the physician notes side-by-side with a claim-building interface that provides immediate feedback to coders about internal consistency and adherence to localized rules as the claim is being developed.

"We were impressed with Gemini platform's capabilities and the efficiencies it offers our revenue cycle coding team," said Matther Dyer, CEO of PAA. "Our team can now eliminate multiple system logins or working in two different systems to complete their medical coding tasks. These productivity gains along with the support of the Aidéo AI product will allow us to scale our operations efficiently."

As part of the agreement PAA will lend subject matter expertise to further the development of Aidéo's expertise in autonomous coding and decision support for the anesthesia specialty.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with such a high-quality practice management group in PAA," said David Shelton, CEO of Aidéo Technologies. "They have a tremendous team of practice management experts, are extremely high-quality medical providers and the collaboration between our teams has been a winning combination since our initial discussions."

Aidéo's Gemini Solutions Suite empowers coders through the combination of Gemini Coder Portal and Gemini AutoCode solutions. The combination of the Aidéo portal and AI-driven coding allows medical coders to concentrate on higher value, complex coding as the AI learns and processes routine coding tasks. In addition to direct to claim autonomous codes, Aidéo also delivers predicted codes, further empowering coders with decision support that reduces time at task by as much as 50%.

By incorporating predictions into its autonomous coding, Aidéo has developed a self-informing ecosystem where customer edits and validation are accelerating the growth of AI capabilities. This collaboration better informs the machine learning, shapes outcomes based on customer coding habits and scales autonomous coding in a repeatable and sustainable fashion.

About PAA

Founded in 1991, Providence Anesthesiology Associates (PAA) is an independent practice of more than 100 anesthesiologists. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, we provide unparalleled anesthesia and perioperative care at a growing list of hospitals and healthcare facilities across North and South Carolina, serving more than 200,000 patients annually. Our physicians are among the elite in their field, specializing in areas including pediatric anesthesiology, cardiovascular anesthesiology, orthopedic anesthesiology, and pain management, among others. PAA provides uncompromising quality in all aspects of patient care by practicing in an evidence-based fashion, measuring our outcomes, and continuously striving to improve those outcomes.

Aidéo Technologies

Aidéo Technologies is a leading provider of medical coding productivity solutions to the revenue cycle management industry. Creating scalable and repeatable coding efficiency, Aidéo Technologies' Gemini Solution Suite empowers and complements medical coders with workflow efficiencies, artificial intelligence, and supplemental coding services. The Gemini Coder Platform™, Gemini AutoCode™, and Gemini Coding Assist™ solutions are optimized to work together for maximum impact in creating efficiency and improving accuracy through workflow improvements and autonomous and predictive coding. Aidéo is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL with locations in the San Francisco Bay area and Mumbai, India.

