Torch Dental and American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM) Partner to Help Practices Streamline Operations and Treat Sleep Apnea

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch Dental , a leading platform for dental supply procurement ordering and spend management, and the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM), the leading organization dedicated to advancing dental sleep medicine, are thrilled to announce that they are partnering to offer exclusive benefits to AADSM members. This represents a significant milestone as both organizations combine their expertise to drive innovation, education, and practice management solutions for dental practices.

Torch Dental Logo (PRNewswire)

Torch Dental has gained a reputation for its state-of-the-art software solutions designed to streamline dental practice operations, simplify supply ordering, and optimize spending. Their comprehensive suite of tools encompasses custom product preference dashboards, supply order recommendations, spend management visibility, robust analytics reporting, and much more. By leveraging cloud technology and building user-friendly interfaces, Torch Dental has become a trusted partner for dental practices seeking to modernize their operations, so that they can focus on delivering exceptional patient experiences.

The American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM) is a national non-profit professional society representing dentists who treat sleep-disordered breathing, which includes obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring, with oral appliance therapy (OAT). Committed to advancing the treatment or sleep-related breathing disorders through oral appliance therapy, the AADSM provides education, research, and advocacy to dental professionals. The AADSM has entered an exclusive relationship with Torch allowing AADSM members access to additional cost savings and benefits that will provide additional value to both AADSM membership and Torch Dental's suite of solutions for dental practices.

"It's been a pleasure working with the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine team," said Jordyn Altit Levitas, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Torch Dental . "This collaboration allows us to combine our expertise in dental practice management and supply ordering with the AADSM's members. Together, we empower dental professionals to provide effective and comprehensive care to patients suffering from sleep-related breathing disorders. Our shared vision is to elevate practices and enhance sleep to improves lives."

Dr. Mitchell Levine, President of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, added,

"We are pleased to be able to offer AADSM members exclusive access to additional savings on the products and services Torch Dental provides. Access to Torch Dental's resources will help practices save money and increase efficiency so they can focus on providing high quality clinical care to the millions of undiagnosed and untreated patients with OSA."

Dental professionals interested in improving their practice management can learn more about the partnership and the solutions offered by visiting the websites of Torch Dental ( www.torchdental.com ) and the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (www.aadsm.org/membership)

About Torch Dental:

Torch Dental is a leading provider of cutting-edge dental practice management software. Their comprehensive suite of tools empowers dental professionals to streamline operations, enhance patient care, and optimize productivity. Torch Dental is committed to delivering innovative solutions that transform dental practices and set new industry standards. For more information, visit www.torchdental.com.

About the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM):

The American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine (AADSM) is the only non-profit national professional society dedicated exclusively to the practice of dental sleep medicine. The AADSM has been the leading national organization representing dentists who treat sleep-disordered breathing for more than 30 years. This includes education and support for dentists who provide oral appliance therapy (OAT) to treat obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring.

Media Contact:

media@torchdental.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Torch Dental