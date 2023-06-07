Aequilibrium and Unity announce partnership to streamline virtual reality services

Aequilibrium Software Inc partners with Unity to deliver streamlined processes, improvements in operational efficiency, and cost-saving capabilities to valued clientele in various key industries.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Aequilibrium announced today that it will be partnering with Unity, the leader in VR software development, to collaborate on customer-centric strategies for the Unity Industry Product. This collaboration comes at a time of immense potential for the VR industry, following Apple's recent launch of the Vision Pro, a groundbreaking mixed-reality headset.

Building on this momentum, Aequilibrium and Unity will join forces to develop customer-centric strategies for the Unity Industry Product to enhance operational efficiency for clients across various industries. Combining Aequilibrium's expertise in virtual reality development and strategy implementation with Unity's cutting-edge software solutions, the partnership aims to redefine what is possible in the digital realm.

"This partnership marks an incredibly exciting moment for Aequilibrium as we further our sights to provide remarkable digital solutions alongside Unity. By bridging the realms of cutting-edge technology and strategic solutions, we remain true to our commitment to customer service – this time by fostering seamless integrations between the physical and digital domains," says Adrian Moise, Founder and CEO of Aequilibrium. "With a strong emphasis on digital twins and training, our clients can anticipate streamlined workflows, heightened safety measures, cost-effective training, and unparalleled internal operations."

The use of virtual reality as a training and skills augmentation delivery platform has grown exponentially since the COVID-19 pandemic. As a cost-effective replacement for in-person training, virtual reality offers learners an immersive experience that has been proven to engage learners, mitigate risk, and dramatically improve employee retention. Aequilibrium's skilled delivery of VR training and skills augmentation partnered with Unity's digital twins capabilities has opened up industrial clients to new opportunities to ensure compliance, worker safety, and accident mitigation.

As Aequilibrium and Unity embark on this transformative journey, they invite organizations to explore the boundless potential of VR. To learn more about Aequilibrium's strategic virtual reality services and how they can drive your business forward, visit aequilibrium.com or contact the team below.

