Fireball Whisky and Actor/Comedian Rob Riggle Bring the Heat to Father's Day with First-Ever, Barrel-Aged Fireball Offering - Fireball Dragon Reserve

Limited-edition product is the perfect unexpected gift for whiskey-loving dads who want to add some [cinnamon] spice to their home bar

LOUISVILLE, Ky. , June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gift givers ready to stir up Father's Day by saying "f(ireball) that" to boring presents dad doesn't really want (looking at you, grill sets, socks, and ties) - listen up! Fireball is setting those predictable options ablaze by offering something sure to make Father's Day 2023 one to remember… introducing Fireball Dragon Reserve, the first-ever, limited-edition, bourbon barrel-aged whisky from Fireball.

Introducing Fireball Dragon Reserve - the first-ever, limited-edition, bourbon barrel-aged whisky from Fireball

Fireball Dragon Reserve has been resting in dragon-charred barrels (aka, American oak premium whiskey barrels) for months in preparation for this moment of spicing up Dad's Day gifting and giving basic bourbon the boot. This exclusive product tastes like the iconic Fireball Cinnamon Whisky we all know and love, but imbued with a subtle smoky, oaky undertone sure to impress the most (or, least) discerning spirits lover.

"With Dragon Reserve, we asked ourselves: what does dad love, and how can we make that even better?" said Danny Suich, head dragon tamer and global brand director for Fireball. "We know whiskey drinkers are always looking for the hottest, most exclusive new offering, but most of those products are way too expensive. That's why we created Dragon Reserve… because the best gifts don't have to break the bank, but they should break convention and bring the heat!

To help bring this historic product to market, actor/comedian, father, and professional dad joke-maker Rob Riggle was crowned the first honorary Fireball Master Distiller. In his obviously highly coveted role, Rob helped shape the final result of Dragon Reserve through rigorous product testing and unwavering quality control. The result, according to Master Distiller Riggle? "Absolute fire."

"Just like Fireball, Rob is known for bringing the laughs and spicing up anything he touches," said Suich. "It was a no-brainer to make him our honorary Master Distiller for Dragon Reserve - his deadpan delivery and rebellious, irreverent personality was the perfect combination to bring this anything-but-boring product to life."

While Fireball Dragon Reserve was not [entirely] conceived as a way to convince dads to throw a Fireball shot back with their adult kids… it's still likely to get the job done. A more nuanced and refined version of classic Fireball, Dragon Reserve brings the heat - and ignites the fun - for Father's Day celebrations and beyond. Plus, dads love rare whiskey collectibles, making Fireball Dragon Reserve a covetable must-have. Speaking of the Father's Day holiday on 6/18, that's also how many bottles of Dragon Reserve will be available, 618 bottles.

"Attention Children 21+: what dad wants for Father's Day is some peace and quiet so he can enjoy his new favorite whisky, Fireball Dragon Reserve," said Fireball Master Distiller Rob Riggle. "All jokes aside, Fireball has a huge legion of fans who we know are going to love toasting pops on Father's Day after he's cut the grass, cleaned his car, or napped through hours of golf on TV (you know, dad stuff). Or Fireball lovers can buy one for themselves instead – I won't tell dad, just like you didn't tell him about that party you threw at the house when he went out of town that one spring break."

Fireball Dragon Reserve will be available in select states at www.dragonreserve.fireballwhisky.com for $19.99 beginning at 11 am EST on June 16th. Bottles will be sold on a first come, first serve basis.

About Fireball

Imagine standing face-to-face with a fire-breathing dragon who just ate a barrel of spicy cinnamon…that's Fireball Whisky. Tracing its roots all the way to Canada, Fireball is known to ignite any occasion – from a round of golf, to happy hour and everything in-between. Made using real cinnamon, Fireball is best enjoyed straight up as an ice-cold shot. Guaranteed to taste like heaven and burn like hell – what happens next is up to you. For more information, visit https://www.fireballwhisky.com.

Please Drink Responsibly. Whisky with Natural Cinnamon Flavor. 33%/Alc/Vol. Produced by Sazerac Company, Louisville, KY

Fireball Whisky and Actor/Comedian Rob Riggle Bring the Heat to Father’s Day with First-Ever, Barrel-Aged Fireball Offering - Fireball Dragon Reserve (PRNewswire)

