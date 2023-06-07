Puttshack Announces Appointments of Key Executive Positions

Puttshack strengthens Executive Team as the company is poised for continued rapid expansion

Key points:

- Susan Burke named the company's first General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer

- Rocio DeJesus begins as Head of People & Talent

CHICAGO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Puttshack, the world's first and only upscale tech-infused mini golf experience featuring craft cocktails, local beers, and globally inspired dishes, announces the appointment of Susan Burke as the company's first General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer and Rocio DeJesus as Head of People & Talent. They will both report directly to Puttshack CEO Joe Vrankin. These roles expand Puttshack's senior leadership team and position the company for continued success while providing legal oversight in future contract negotiations and the ability to react swiftly to resource needs in the new venues, as well as identify needs for additional corporate talent acquisition. Susan and Rocio will both sit in the Chicago headquarters.

"Last year's growth investment by BlackRock afforded us the opportunity to search the marketplace and go after top talent in their respective fields who will be able to make an immediate impact in helping Puttshack achieve our aggressive growth," said Puttshack CEO Joe Vrankin. "I am incredibly excited to further strengthen our U.S. executive leadership team with the appointments of both Susan and Rocio."

"Susan's extensive legal experience better positions Puttshack and our partners as we enter a crucial phase of our growth strategy. Her expertise will be critical as we quickly move to establish our brand in key markets," Vrankin continued. "In addition, we're bolstering our talent acquisition efforts and are confident Rocio's expertise in both talent acquisition and developing and executing employee satisfaction efforts will allow Puttshack to be named an employer of choice where everyone, from in-venue Associates all the way to our in-house design team, feels firmly supported and believes in Puttshack values."

Susan Burke, General Counsel and Chief Risk Officer

Susan brings a wealth of experience in handling complex legal contracts and negotiations to the course. Prior to joining Puttshack, Burke spent more than 20 years as a Partner at Chicago-based law firm, Pedersen & Houpt, where she worked with a wide array of clients. She attended Barnard College in New York City and Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

"I am thrilled to join Puttshack at such a critical time for the company," said Burke. "The competitive socializing industry is an exciting place to be, and Puttshack's focus on combining the latest in tech with a best-in-class experience made this an exciting opportunity. I look forward to working with Joe and the entire management team as Puttshack expands its footprint into more markets throughout the US."

In support of Puttshack's aggressive growth and expansion plans across the US, Susan will provide strategy and insight around an array of legal matters. In this role, Susan is responsible for all legal and contractual matters for the company. This includes working with all Puttshack departments and venues, as well as outside law firms and outside vendors, such as insurance brokers, to assess and address overall risk for the company.

Rocio DeJesus, Head of People & Talent

Rocio DeJesus brings to Puttshack in-depth knowledge of how to develop executable talent strategies to not only support rapid talent acquisition required in the multiple new venues but also to continue expanding Puttshack's corporate talent as the company scales. Throughout her 20-year career, Rocio has served as a strategic business partner and has focused on developing and supporting key talent/people initiatives. Prior to joining Puttshack, she previously led the Talent Acquisition department at Martin-Brower where she was responsible for developing the strategy and building out the new department ramping up the Talent Acquisition team from 4 to 20 employees and was integral in supporting recruitment efforts across departments including corporate (300 employees) and field (6500 employees).

"Puttshack is an exciting company at a critical stage of growth," said DeJesus. "I'm excited to lead the people function in a company where the core values and ethos closely align with my own making this an incredible opportunity to be part of something special. Puttshack is committed to creating an inclusive culture where our associates can thrive and feel empowered to create an exceptional guest experience in our venues! I am thrilled to be part of Puttshack's leadership and to help grow this business and this incredible team."

DeJesus will lead Puttshack's human resources efforts and build out strategies to help equip the company to support its exciting and rapid expansion. She will be focused on associate experience, ensuring the company executes its growth strategy, and will lead all aspects of human resources, including designing and implementing people strategies and solutions for Puttshack. In addition, DeJesus will put in place associate acquisition initiatives and hire a team of talent acquisition professionals who will be tasked with hiring talent in seven venue openings in multiple cities across the country in 2023 alone.

About Puttshack

Puttshack is a leading concept in the emerging and growing market of competitive socializing. Combining a tech-infused mini golf game with an exceptional food and beverage offering, Puttshack has multi-generation appeal. Patented Trackaball™ technology allows guests to play a point-scoring game surrounded by an upscale and exciting environment. Puttshack is the perfect place for dates, family bonding, birthdays, nights out with friends, or corporate outings. Since opening its first location in 2018, Puttshack now has four London locations and eight U.S. locations, Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Miami, Denver, Pittsburgh, and St. Louis with ambitious plans for expansion.

The company has its global headquarters in Chicago, Illinois, with a UK headquarters in London. For more information, please visit puttshack.com.

