SAP Emarsys Introduces Mobile Wallet for Personalized Customer Loyalty Experience

From online to offline, native functionality empowers marketers to expand channel mix, engage customers anywhere, and connect personalized experiences to drive loyalty

INDIANAPOLIS, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at its Power To The Marketer Festival 2023, SAP Emarsys announced a new channel, Mobile Wallet, to expand its suite of omnichannel capabilities that empower brands to engage with customers anywhere. The new channel offering lets marketers harness Google and Apple Wallets already in use by tens of millions of people worldwide, to deliver personalized vouchers, coupons, and loyalty cards to customers – with or without that brand's app.

SAP Emarsys is launching Mobile Wallet to empower marketers to stay ahead of consumer expectations. The cost-of-living crisis has made it more imperative than ever for brands to be competitive. The importance of winning that all-important true loyalty is proven by recent SAP Emarsys research* which found three out of five customers will stay loyal to a brand if they're offered regular incentives, discounts, and rewards. However, when brands lose a customer due to cost considerations, the research found 80% will return to that brand once they can afford it if that retailer continues to communicate in the right way. And since 76% of global consumers researched demanded personalized marketing communications from brands, that means getting to know those customers.

This makes the Mobile Wallet an essential solution for staying connected with both active and non-active customers who are reminded of the brand with offers personalized to their interests every time they use it.

In the struggle for brands to keep up with the explosion of shopping channels, the Mobile Wallet acts as an easily reached constant companion and is a highly effective customer experience solution for targeting the 41% put off a brand by poor experience, or for those who don't like too many apps on their phone.

With customers' high expectations for personalization in mind, Mobile Wallet allows marketers to better understand their customers and engage consistently across multiple channels from email to mobile to in-store with convenience and ease, ensuring brands are delivering real-time, personalized incentives that foster customer loyalty.

This means, each time a customer visits a store and uses the loyalty card, coupon or voucher, retailers can identify the customer and learn more about them, creating a consistent online and offline view to deepen personalization and drive lifetime value. Additionally, the integration with Google Wallet and Apple Wallet means customers have those personalized incentives front and center at the critical point-of-sale moment.

"Today's savvy consumers won't tolerate poor experiences or rewards that miss the mark. Earning their loyalty means deeply understanding what each individual values and delivering it at precisely the right time on the channel they prefer," said Kelsey Jones, Global Head of Product Marketing at SAP Emarsys. "Our new Mobile Wallet functionality lets marketers uplevel their brand promise, giving them more ways to deliver the personalized, seamless experiences their customers expect."

1. SAP Emarsys Mobile Wallet: expands the company's mobile suite of capabilities, including new and enhanced functionality.

2. Mobile In-App and Push: deliver highly personalized, targeted push notifications and in-app offers.

3. Mobile Inbox: connect customers with content beyond their transactions

4. SMS: connect with customers on and offline with personalized, contextually relevant text campaigns, bolstered by automation.

5. Mobile Reporting: understand overall return-on-investment by tracking revenue impact with pre-built performance reporting and attribution to understand what is truly driving growth, both online and in-person.

"Imagine checking out at your favorite store and simply pulling up your iPhone to pay with Apple Pay and there waiting for you in the palm of your hand, are the exact coupons and loyalty card you need in one place," Jones said. "SAP Emarsys Mobile Wallet makes this experience convenient and easy for marketers to implement and optimize, so the customer has the best possible shopping experience."

SAP Emarsys customer, popular surf and streetwear store, City Beach has embraced this strategy: Customer Lifecycle Manager James Neill added, "Mobile is the one channel that's always with the customer, so it is integral to our omnichannel approach. Mobile Wallet opens our reach to different age groups, which unlocks a whole new set of use cases to better connect our digital and in-store experiences. The inclusion of a digitalized wallet has expanded customer loyalty by personalizing products and shopping experiences across generations. The result? Customers can stay loyal to their favorite brands wherever they're at."

To learn more about SAP Emarsys Mobile Wallet, visit Emarsys.com.

About Emarsys, an SAP company:

Emarsys, an SAP company, is the omnichannel customer engagement platform that empowers marketers to build, launch, and scale personalized, cross-channel campaigns that drive business outcomes.

We partner with more than 1,500 companies from global enterprises to fast-moving mid-market brands across industries.

For more information about Emarsys, please visit: www.emarsys.com.

Methodology:

*Research conducted by Opinion Matters on 4,010 general consumers (aged 16+) in US between April 27 and May 5

