White Cap Receives Great Place to Work Certification

81 percent of White Cap employees say White Cap is a great place to work, 24 percent higher than the average U.S. company.

ATLANTA, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, a distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, has been certified by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. This certification is granted based on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous survey using the Trust index to measure credibility, respect, pride, camaraderie and fairness in the organization.

To be certified, Great Place to Work requires 7/10 employees to report a positive experience with the organization. White Cap is proud to share we received an 81% positive scoring, 24% higher than the average U.S. company. More information around our results can be found on White Cap's Great Place to Work company profile.

"Our culture starts with our associates, and it is them that I thank for White Cap receiving this certification," said CEO John Stegeman. "Together, they have created an inclusive culture where everyone feels welcome, all voices are heard, and differences are celebrated."

The White Cap family is committed to Building Trust on Every Job™ and our people are the driving force behind this commitment. Interested in learning more about joining White Cap? Click here.

About White Cap

White Cap Supply Holdings, LLC ("White Cap") serves as a one-stop shop providing concrete accessories and chemicals, tools and equipment, building materials and fasteners, erosion and waterproofing and safety products to professional contractors by meeting their distinct and customized supply needs in non-residential, infrastructure and residential end markets. White Cap is comprised of multiple brands in the U.S. and the Brafasco, Brock White and NCA brands in Canada. White Cap operates more than 450 branches across North America with more than 9,000 employees supporting approximately 200,000 customers. For more information, visit about.whitecap.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

