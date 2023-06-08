Centerra, a Constellis Company, Wins $1B Department of Energy Contract to Continue Savannah River Site Security Services

HERNDON, Va., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellis, a leading provider of essential risk management and mission support services to government and commercial clients worldwide, announced today that the Department of Energy awarded Centerra a 10-year, $1 billion contract to manage Safeguards and Security (S&S) measures at the Savannah River Site (SRS) in South Carolina. The contract will include a 5-year base period and two option periods for a total period of up to 10 years. The company was awarded and issued a Notice to Proceed on May 15, 2023.

Centerra is the incumbent SRS Security Services contractor and will continue to support security functions in the areas of Program Management, Protective Force, Physical Protection, Information Security, Personnel Security, Law Enforcement, Aviation Operations, and Material Transportation Security and Coordination.

"We are committed to supporting the DOE and NNSA's mission to protect its people, assets, information, and property," said Paul Donahue, Chief Operating Officer at Constellis. "We stand ready to implement SRS program requirements, responsibilities, and obligations."

"This award continues our long-term commitment and maintains the company's long-standing partnership with the DOE," said Terry Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Constellis. "We are honored to continue supporting the SRS mission."

The S&S program ensures that the Department efficiently and effectively meets all its obligations to protect Special Nuclear Material, other nuclear materials, classified matter, sensitive information, government property, and the safety and security of employees, contractors, and the public.

