Circle Names Heath Tarbert Chief Legal Officer & Head of Corporate Affairs

BOSTON, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Circle Internet Financial , a global fintech firm and issuer of USDC, announced that Heath Tarbert has been named chief legal officer and head of corporate affairs effective July 1, 2023. Tarbert will join the executive leadership team as the company continues pursuing its global growth strategy.

Tarbert was previously chief legal officer at Citadel Securities and succeeds Flavia Naves, general counsel at Circle. Naves announced her planned separation from the company earlier this year after leading the company's successful expansion and financing rounds while also establishing a world-class legal organization.

Throughout his career, Tarbert has served in leadership positions in all three branches of the federal government and across key regulatory agencies. He served as the 14th chairman and chief executive of the CFTC and vice chairman of the International Organization of Securities Commissions. He was previously assistant secretary of the U.S. Treasury for international markets, concurrently serving as G-7/G-20 deputy finance minister, a member of the Financial Stability Board, and U.S. executive director of the World Bank Group. During his early career, Tarbert served as a Supreme Court law clerk, associate White House counsel and special counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

"The opportunity to welcome Heath's expertise and leadership to our executive team is an extraordinary step in Circle's growth as a global company," said Jeremy Allaire, Circle's co-founder and CEO. "As we continue building a bridge between traditional finance and Web3, Heath's perspective, legal acumen and global regulatory experience will help us advance the utility value of USDC worldwide."

Circle is among several of Tarbert's esteemed private sector posts, including as head of the bank regulatory practice of international law firm Allen & Overy.

"I've long been intrigued by both Jeremy Allaire's vision of moving money safely at internet speed and Circle's tangible accomplishments as a respected, trusted global leader in payments with a regulatory-first approach," said Tarbert. "I'm thrilled by the opportunity to help Circle's efforts to evolve the global financial system and encourage policymakers to establish sound rules for digital assets that provide clarity, coherence and protection for people and businesses."

