HawkEye 360's Seventh Satellite Cluster Begins Operation in Record Time

HERNDON, Va., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HawkEye 360 Inc. , the world's leading defense technology company for space-based radio frequency (RF) data and analytics, announced today its Cluster 7 satellites have begun operation. This latest satellite trio achieved initial operating capability in record time after successfully launching into orbit on April 15, 2023. A new 300MHz whip antenna provides better coverage in the 270MHz - 330MHz range, fueling more robust data collection. The rapidly growing constellation can collect data up to 24 times per day – as often as once every hour – over a region of interest, allowing HawkEye 360 to offer the most timely, actionable, and broadest commercial RF data and coverage on the market.

"With the introduction of our seventh satellite cluster, HawkEye 360 showcases the profound impact that commercial space can have on national defense and global security while enabling us to uncover unprecedented insights into human activities and behavior," said HawkEye 360 Chief Operating Officer, Rob Rainhart. "Our invaluable collaborations with the U.S. government and allied nations across the globe play a pivotal role in cultivating a safer planet, including safeguarding the Middle East and Indo-Pacific regions."

HawkEye 360 operates a growing constellation of 21 satellites that detect, characterize and geolocate radio frequency signals from a broad range of emitters used for communication, navigation and security. HawkEye 360 has geolocated more than 200 million RF signals, providing situational awareness to an array of activities, including early-warning radar activity, military activities, illegal fishing, illegal mining, and indicators of GPS interference.

"As geopolitical tensions continue to increase around the world, Cluster 7 is extending and improving data collection in the 30MHz - 18 GHz frequency range to meet growing demand," said HawkEye 360 Chief Growth Officer, Alex Fox. "With this latest satellite cluster operating in a polar orbit, HawkEye 360 will further enhance the global RF situational awareness we provide to our clients."

HawkEye 360 will continue expanding the constellation to address clients' increasing demands for RF Intelligence, aiming for a total of 60 satellites (20 clusters of three) in 2025. HawkEye 360 anticipates the launch of two additional clusters in Q4 2023.

About HawkEye 360

HawkEye 360 is a defense technology leader providing ubiquitous knowledge of human activity, behavior and situational trends derived from revolutionary radio frequency (RF) geospatial intelligence. The company's innovative space-based technology was developed to detect, characterize, and geolocate a broad range of RF signals. These RF data and analytics provide an information advantage allowing analysts to detect the first glimpse of suspicious behavior, trace the first sign of enemy activity, and reveal the first sighting of ships attempting to vanish. HawkEye 360's RF intelligence presents a quicker grasp of critical events and patterns of life, providing early warnings to drive tip-and-cue efforts, and providing global leaders the insights needed to make decisions with confidence. HawkEye 360 is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

