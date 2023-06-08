Major Yosemite Entrance Reopens June 10th: Locals Share Best Trip Tips

YOSEMITE VALLEY, Calif., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In surprising and welcome news for thousands of Yosemite fans, Yosemite's Big Oak Flat entrance on Highway 120 West, the most direct route to Yosemite from the San Francisco Bay Area, is reopening this Saturday, June 10th.

With Yosemite Valley access reopening after a long-awaited period, local insiders at Visit Tuolumne County, Rush Creek and Evergreen Lodges, are eagerly welcoming visitors to embark on unparalleled adventures filled with breathtaking scenery and epic waterfalls and wildflowers that just won't quit.

Located at the gateway to Yosemite National Park, Rush Creek Lodge & Spa and Evergreen Lodge stand as exceptional basecamps for Yosemite adventures. From guided tours, to local hikes, hanging out at the pool, or spending a relaxing day at the Yosemite-inspired spa, guests worldwide are having the time of their lives. Rush Creek Lodge's "15 Local Attractions and Activities at Rush Creek Lodge & Spa at Yosemite" is filled with tips from locals and recent guests sharing their ultimate Yosemite adventure.

"We're thrilled to extend a warm welcome to visitors as Yosemite Valley opens back up to an extraordinary summer season with unprecedented waterfalls throughout the region. Our Lodges offer a perfect starting point, whether joining one of our friendly guides for a tour, or simply visiting our Recreation Desk for free planning advice on where to go for the best experience," says Josh Bailey, Recreation Manager at the lodges.

With its rich history entwined in the Gold Rush era, Tuolumne County offers a treasure trove of remarkable outdoor experiences and fascinating cultural heritage. Whether visitors are seeking thrilling adventures or serene moments amidst nature's splendor, Tuolumne County has it all. The County's "21 Things to Do in Tuolumne" is the perfect guide to uncovering the hidden gems that the area has to offer.

Lisa Mayo, Visit Tuolumne County's CEO and President comments, "While we understand that many people want to visit the iconic Yosemite Valley Floor, we encourage visitors to explore the lesser-known areas of Yosemite. Our charming Gold Rush and High Sierra towns are experiencing a resurgence of new generations of artists, retailers, craft beverage pioneers and restaurateurs that surprise and delight visitors every day."

Yosemite National Park, Tuolumne County, Rush Creek Lodge & Spa, and Evergreen Lodge continue to welcome visitors who will undoubtedly be enchanted by the pristine beauty and rich heritage of Tuolumne County. Whether hiking the iconic trails of Yosemite National Park, gazing at the majestic waterfalls, or immersing in the captivating Gold Rush history, Tuolumne County and the Lodges serve as a destination within a destination to enrich the wonders of nature and the soul.

ABOUT VISIT TUOLUMNE COUNTY

Visit Tuolumne ("to-all-o-me") County (VTC) is the official destination marketing organization for Tuolumne County in Northern California. Tuolumne County is just a 2 1/2-hour drive east of the San Francisco Bay Area. The main highways leading to the picturesque drive from the Bay Area are Highways 108 and 120 from the west and Highway 49 from the north. The State Highway 120 entrance to Yosemite National Park is considered the "front door" of the park for the Bay Area. For more information, go to VistTCToday.com.

ABOUT RUSH CREEK LODGE & SPA

A fresh take on the Yosemite experience, Rush Creek opened at the doorstep of Yosemite in summer 2016. The contemporary mountain lodge offers 143 guest rooms, and extensive amenities including Restaurant/Tavern, guided recreation program and Yosemite-inspired Spa. Rush Creek is a Certified B Corporation, meeting social sustainability and environmental performance standards, including a fully self-funded on-site youth employment program and a host of environmental initiatives.

ABOUT EVERGREEN LODGE

Evergreen Lodge sits one mile from Yosemite's western border and the entrance to Yosemite's Hetch Hetchy. The lodge blends modern comforts with the relaxed approach and activities of a mountain ranch, and the timeless warmth of a historic 1920s lodge. Evergreen features cozy cabins, custom campsites and two exclusive vacation rentals. Since 2007, Evergreen has been a certified B Corporation, using profits to self-fund and operate an innovative on-site Youth Employment Program teaching job and life skills to Bay Area youth, while also maintaining high standards for environmental stewardship.

