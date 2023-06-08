NIELSEN REVEALS INCREASING VALUE OF GENDER DIVERSITY AND LGBTQ+ INCLUSIVITY IN ADVERTISING AND PROGRAMMING IN NEW REPORT

"The Push For Change: Examining LGBTQ+ Representation In Media and Advertising" Study Highlights an Untapped Opportunity for Marketers to Reach Gender Diverse and LGBTQ+ Consumers

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data, and analytics, released today The Push For Change: Examining LGBTQ+ Representation in Media and Advertising report, which highlights that gender diverse audiences are increasingly more welcoming to brand engagements that are targeted based on sexual orientation and/or gender identity. Yet, while these audiences are more receptive to targeted brand messaging, there is still a significant gap in authentic representation in media content and advertising.

Audiences have nearly seven times the amount of representative programming to choose from on streaming platforms (2,777 titles) compared to linear TV (416 titles). (PRNewswire)

Advertisers can broaden their marketing strategies to be more inclusive of LGBTQ+ audiences.

The majority (46%) of LGBTQ people surveyed were more likely to say that the best way to improve LGBTQ+ inclusivity is by avoiding stereotypes. This furthers the notion that authentic and realistic depictions of LGBTQ+ individuals are even more critical for brands and advertisers aiming to reach and connect through inclusive content. In addition, 47% of people who identify as gay and 49% who identify as lesbian believe adding more LGBTQ+ individuals to content would enhance inclusivity in programming and advertising.

"We continue to see an increase in consumer comfort levels related to gender diverse and LGBTQ+ targeted messaging," said Stacie de Armas, Senior Vice President, DEI, Diverse Insights, Intelligence and Initiatives at Nielsen. "Today's media landscape allows advertisers to easily magnify the reach of audience-specific advertising, which makes a compelling case for brands to broaden their marketing strategies to be more inclusive of LGBTQ+ audiences."

Despite the fact that 42% of adults in America state they are more likely to buy from a brand when they are represented in a campaign1, marketers continue to miss opportunities to build connections with gender diverse and LGBTQ+ audiences. The majority of non-cisgender identifying audiences2 (62%) state that they haven't been targeted in advertisements and among the broader LGBTQ+ community, only 19% say they've received targeted advertising.

When it comes to media content, streaming platforms account for 87% of LGBTQ+ related content. In April 2023, audiences had nearly seven times the amount of representative programming to choose from on streaming platforms (2,777 titles) compared to linear TV (416 titles). Around the world, linear TV remains the primary option for TV content, presenting the opportunity for more LGBTQ+-inclusive media content where audiences are.

Other key highlights in The Push for Change: Examining LGBTQ+ Representation in Media and Advertising report include:

More than 25% of global audiences believe that celebrating inclusivity and sharing positive stories would improve LGBTQ+ inclusivity in ads and content.

When audiences did receive targeted advertising based on sexual orientation and/or gender identity, 64% say the products and messaging were relevant.

Streaming platforms account for 87% of what's available for representative content, with Black LGBTQ+ content leading representation for the community.

1 Source: 2022 Nielsen international global LGBTQ+ inclusive media perceptions study

2 Non-cisgender identifying refers to people who do not follow other people's ideas about how they should look or act based on the female or male sex they were assigned at birth.

