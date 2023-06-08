Agreement provides customers in the majority of Europe* access to supply through Univar Solutions distribution network

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced the Company has reached an agreement with W. R. Grace & Co. ("Grace") to distribute Grace's SYLOID® FP silica for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets in the majority of European countries*. The agreement builds upon the existing global relationship between Univar Solutions and Grace in the United States, Brazil, Mexico, and the majority of Europe providing customers access to this multifunctional excipient used in over the counter and prescription drug delivery solutions and supplements.

Univar Solutions Expands Specialty Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Ingredient Portfolios with Grace SYLOID® FP Silica for Majority of Europe (PRNewswire)

Univar Solutions Expands Specialty Pharmaceutical and Nutraceutical Ingredient Portfolios with Grace SYLOID® FP Silica

"Excipients are emerging as strategic drug enhancement tools in the growing pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets. We are extremely pleased to further extend our longtime partnership with Grace, a leading excipient manufacturer," said James Peterson, global vice president, pharmaceutical ingredients for Univar Solutions. "Grace and its customers in major European markets will benefit from our dedicated sales and product management teams, application-specific technical support, and complementary product portfolio. We look forward to helping expedite any qualification processes with our global regulatory resources, product samples, and technical application expertise."

Grace SYLOID® FP silica contributes efficiency and performance in many pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications, helping to address powder flow and caking challenges. SYLOID® FP silica is engineered hydrated silicon dioxide produced under controlled conditions, meeting USP/NF, EMA, JP, and ANVISA requirements and offering high chemical purity and performance. SYLOID® FP silica is easy to incorporate, offering optimal performance as a glidant, carrier for active ingredients, tableting aid, thickener and disintegrant, which helps improve the handling, adsorption, and dissolution of many pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. The excipient's unique design combines adsorption capacity, particle size, density, and internal surface area to provide multifunctional benefits or optimize an application. This helps minimize the number of excipients used and the complexity of formulations while expediting manufacturing, ultimately improving the efficacy of the final dosage form.

"Univar Solutions is a world-class organization with an excellent track record in delivering high-value specialty products and services to pharmaceutical and nutraceutical markets. Grace is proud to partner with Univar Solutions and support their portfolio expansion with the addition of SYLOID® FP silica, a leading multi-functional excipient trusted by global organizations for over 50 years," said John Gilbert, vice president, sales for Grace Materials Technologies.

For more information, visit univarsolutions.com.

*European countries represented in the agreement: Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Poland, Hungary, Slovenia, Austria, Croatia, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Romania, Albania, Germany, France, Bulgaria, Monaco, Benelux (Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg), UK (England, Ireland, Scotland, Wales), Spain, Portugal, Macedonia, Malta, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Greece.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About Grace

Built on talent, technology, and trust, Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a leading global supplier of catalysts, engineered materials, and fine chemicals. The company's two industry-leading business segments—Catalysts Technologies and Materials Technologies—provide innovative products, technologies, and services that enhance the products and processes of our customers around the world. With more than 4,500 employees, Grace operates and/or sells to customers in over 100 countries. More information about Grace is available at grace.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements relating to future events and our intentions, beliefs, expectations, and predictions for the future, which are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations and assumptions. A detailed discussion of these factors and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Potential factors that could affect such forward-looking statements include, among others: the ultimate geographic spread of the COVID-19 pandemic; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and our customers and suppliers; the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition; other fluctuations in general economic conditions, particularly in industrial production and the demands of our customers; significant changes in the business strategies of producers or in the operations of our customers; increased competitive pressures, including as a result of competitor consolidation; significant changes in the pricing, demand and availability of chemicals; our levels of indebtedness, the restrictions imposed by our debt instruments, and our ability to obtain additional financing when needed; the broad spectrum of laws and regulations that we are subject to, including extensive environmental, health and safety laws and regulations; an inability to integrate the business and systems of companies we acquire, including of Nexeo Solutions, Inc., or to realize the anticipated benefits of such acquisitions; potential business disruptions and security breaches, including cybersecurity incidents; an inability to generate sufficient working capital; increases in transportation and fuel costs and changes in our relationship with third party providers; accidents, safety failures, environmental damage, product quality and liability issues and recalls; major or systemic delivery failures involving our distribution network or the products we carry; operational risks for which we may not be adequately insured; ongoing litigation and other legal and regulatory risks; challenges associated with international operations; exposure to interest rate and currency fluctuations; potential impairment of goodwill; liabilities associated with acquisitions, ventures and strategic investments; negative developments affecting our pension plans and multi-employer pensions; labor disruptions associated with the unionized portion of our workforce; and the other factors described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this press release is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek, "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Univar Solutions (PRNewsfoto/Univar Solutions Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Univar Solutions Inc.