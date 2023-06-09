THE JUNETEENTH FOUNDATION SET TO HOST ITS 3rd ANNUAL FREEDOM FESTIVAL IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

The Weekend of Events Features a Legislative Reception; Formal Honors Program; Book and Bike Give-a-Way, the Nation's Largest DE&I Career Fair; and Block Party

This Year's Juneteenth Honors is Hosted by MC Lyte and Will Honor Herbie Hancock, Chuck D, HBCU Presidents, TI Harris, Tamika Mallory, Among Many Other Trailblazers

WASHINGTON, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Juneteenth Foundation will host thousands of guests for its upcoming 3rd Annual Freedom Festival. The weekend kicks off on Thursday, June 15 with an HBCU President's Forum, followed by a legislative reception and Juneteenth Honors featuring performances by Ashanti, Ja Rule, Lalah Hathaway, and more. The black-tie affair will recognize industry legends Chuck D., Herbie Hancock, and other community leaders such as Tip "T.I" Harris., Tamika Mallory, HBCU presidents, and other special guests. The weekend will also offer attendees a chance to hear insight from corporate leaders and DE&I experts, as well as attend one of the largest diversity focused career fairs in the country. The festival's family friendly events include a Book and Bike Give-a-way in conjunction with D.C.'s Mayor's Office for Returning Citizens and a culminating festival block party on Saturday. More information and tickets can be found on www.thejuneteenthfoundation.com .

This weekend is about changing the DE&I narrative, and celebrating Black culture and excellence in every way.

Through its annual Freedom Festival, the nationally recognized foundation creates a safe and welcoming platform for stakeholders and citizens to come together to celebrate Juneteenth, black culture, and excellence. "The last two years have demonstrated just how impactful we can be when we work together as a unit. Lives have been changed over the course of a weekend; and we thank our partners for their continued support and commitment to diversity," says Laquan Austion, founder of The National Juneteenth Foundation. Austion credits partners such as Wells Fargo as being equally committed to the Foundation's work surrounding DE&I and supporting HBCUs. "Wells Fargo is proud to continue its support of the Juneteenth Foundation for a second year in a row – prioritizing diversity, equity, and inclusion and engaging the talented future leaders of tomorrow is crucial to building a more inclusive workforce," said Dewey Norwood, senior lead Diversity & Inclusion consultant at Wells Fargo. "We're excited to join the Juneteenth Foundation to deepen our impact at historically Black colleges and universities and offer unique opportunities to promising young students."

In addition to engaging with corporate entities and Fortune 500 brands, to develop effective methods to foster more inclusive and equitable work environments, the Juneteenth Foundation also runs a scholarship program that supports the academic achievement of brilliant young Black students attending historically Black Colleges or Universities. This year, The Juneteenth Foundation is working with partners such as General Motors who have committed to providing 19 scholarships to 19 different HBCU students in celebration of Juneteenth. GM has worked with the Foundation since its inception in 2021. "As a proud HBCU graduate myself, we hope to honor the legacy of Juneteenth by supporting these outstanding leaders of tomorrow, as they pursue STEM-related degrees and careers. The HBCU experience is an exceptional one and we hope our collaboration leads to a positive impact for generations," said Reggie Humphrey, Director of DEI Operations, General Motors.

"We are extremely excited to partner with a festival that is impactful and intentional. We appreciate our communities and we want them to see that appreciation in action", says Regine Moore, Director in Corporate Affairs, for Walmart. Founder Laquan Austion is also the co-author of "Under Cover", a children's book that explores the history and traditions of African and African American people in pursuit of freedom. In partnership with T-Mobile, Walmart, and the Mayors Office for Returning Citizens the Foundation will give away 200 copies of the book and bikes to the D.C. community on Friday, June 16. "T-Mobile recognizes the tremendous value that comes from commemorating our shared history and Juneteenth is a powerful reminder of the positive impact of working together," said Clint Odom, vice president, strategic alliances and external affairs at T-Mobile. "We are proud to partner with the National Juneteenth Foundation and support the Annual Freedom Festival as we strive toward a more equal and inclusive future for all."

