MOHEGAN CASINO LAS VEGAS CELEBRATES TWO-YEAR ANNIVERSARY WITH BRAND NEW VIRGIN VOYAGES PARTNERSHIP

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of being in Las Vegas for two years, Mohegan Casino Las Vegas inside Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, has partnered with Virgin Voyages to give new Momentum Rewards Members the ability to play and earn a Virgin Voyages cruise on their first visit.

"We are always looking at new and unique ways to connect with our casino guests," said Joe Hasson, General Manager at Mohegan Casino Las Vegas. "This partnership with Virgin Voyages is truly a one-of-a-kind experience, and a first to Las Vegas experience."

To kick off this partnership, Mohegan Casino Las Vegas and Virgin Voyages are giving away five free 7-night Mediterranean Cruises via Virgin Voyages cruises. The giveaway is free to enter with a Momentum account, members can claim their drawing ticket through June 16 – 17 at the Cashier's Cage. The giveaway will take place on June 17 at 8:00 p.m. on the casino floor, must be present to win.

Recently named the top recipient of Cruise Critic's 2023 Cruisers' Choice Awards, securing the No. 1 placement across all categories, Virgin Voyages continues to win travelers over with its unrivaled value and unique approach inspired by the modern romance of sailing. For more information on Virgin Voyages, its new itineraries, and its stunning fleet of Lady Ships, visit www.virginvoyages.com.

"We're thrilled to see this partnership come to life and have the opportunity to share the ship experience with casino guests, especially when we know there's so much synergy between our brands", said Jennifer Wengert, Director, Casino Strategy and Partnerships. "From our adults only offering and elevated backdrop, to our commitment to incredible service, we see our beautiful lady ships as a seamless transition from the casino floor to playing on the high seas."

Momentum is Mohegan's exclusive rewards program. The more a guest plays, the faster they will elevate their Status Level, and the higher the status, the more amazing benefits the guest will earn at the casino's nearly 650 slot machines and 50 table games. Momentum Members begin at Core status, then move up to Ignite, Leap, Ascend and finally Soar. As a casino guest moves up, they will enjoy additional access, perks and personalized experiences throughout the entire resort in Las Vegas.

About Mohegan

Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario; and Mohegan INSPIRE is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.

About Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is a reimagined and re-conceptualized casino resort. The property is part of Curio Collection by Hilton and has been awarded the AAA Four Diamond Award in its first year of operation. The integrated resort intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture and features three hotel towers totaling over 1,500 Chambers and suites; the 60,000 sq. ft. Mohegan Casino Las Vegas operated by Mohegan and the Mohegan Sun Sportsbook powered by Betfred; a five-acre desert pool oasis including Élia Beach and a multi-functional event lawn; live music and entertainment theater with 4,600 capacity operated by AEG Presents; 24 Oxford showroom accommodating 650 guests; and an exclusive portfolio of twelve food and beverage venues including Kris Yenbamroong's Night + Market, the legendary Nobu, Michael Morton and David Morton's ONE Steakhouse, Kassi Beach House from restauranteur Nick Mathers, Casa Calavera by global hospitality company Tao Group, famous Afters Ice Cream, Pizza Forte by the Ferraro Family and signature Virgin Hotels restaurants and bars including The Kitchen at Commons Club, The Bar at Commons Club, The Shag Room and Funny Library Coffee Shop. The property is owned by JC Hospitality, LLC, in partnership with Juniper Capital Partners, Virgin Group, LiUNA, Fengate Asset Management, Dream and Orlando Development. The off-Strip playground is located at 4455 Paradise Road. For more information, visit www.virginhotelslv.com.

About Virgin Hotels

Virgin Hotels is a luxury lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service and a personalized hotel experience inspired by the innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for over 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music, design, and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. The current portfolio includes five hotels—Virgin Hotels Chicago, Virgin Hotels Dallas, Virgin Hotels Nashville, Virgin Hotels New Orleans, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, and newly launched Virgin Hotels Edinburgh. Locations in Glasgow and New York City are scheduled to debut in 2023, followed by Miami and Denver in 2025 as well as the launch of Virgin Residences. In addition, Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel, conversions, and ground-up development in Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Philadelphia, Seattle, London, and more.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 120 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts handpicked for their distinct character. Curio Collection properties offer guests the ability to experience independent hotels, offering authentic, curated experiences through local offerings and elevated amenities, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Experience Curio Collection by Hilton by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Curio Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/curio, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

