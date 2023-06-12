Hyundai Leads Industry as Best SUV Brand in 2023 by U.S. News & World Report

Hyundai Offers Fourteen SUVs For Consumers Seeking Practicality and Adventure

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's 2023 SUV line-up leads the industry according to U.S. News and World Report's Best SUV Brands list for 2023. This is the fourth consecutive year Hyundai has been recognized by U.S. News and World Report as Best SUV Brand. Hyundai's overall SUV average score (8.7/10) landed the company in first place and included nine SUV vehicles in the evaluation. The Hyundai Palisade, Santa Fe, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson, Tucson HEV, Kona, Kona EV, Venue and IONIQ 5 each were reviewed and compared to a number of new SUVs. These awards highlight vehicles that perform well in multiple factors including dependability, reliability, crash prevention, and available features. The Best SUV Brand list features thirteen SUV brands in total.

The 2023 Hyundai Tucson HEV is photographed in Irvine, Calif., on Feb. 16, 2022. (PRNewswire)

"Hyundai has methodically ascended to top-tier status in no small part because of its stylish and capable SUVs," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "SUVs win U.S. motorists' minds and hearts with their inherent practicality and adventurous spirit."

"Hyundai recognized the changing shift in the attraction of SUVs, for their practicality, performance and adventurous offerings," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president, product planning and mobility strategy, Hyundai Motor North America. "Our ability to be nimble, design focused, and offer multiple powertrain alternatives while also listening to our customers, has placed Hyundai at the top of the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Best of SUVs list for 2023."

About U.S. News Best Cars

Since 2007, U.S. News Best Cars, the automotive channel of U.S. News & World Report, has published rankings of the majority of new vehicles sold in America. Each year, U.S. News also publishes the Best Cars awards, including Best Vehicle Brands, Best Cars for the Money and Best Cars for Families. U.S. News Best Cars supports car shoppers throughout the entire car buying journey, offering advice for researching cars and finding cars for sale. U.S. News Best Cars had more than 61 million visitors over the past year, with the majority actively shopping for a car. More than 70% of active shoppers reported that U.S. News influenced their car-purchasing decision, saying that they trust our advice to be unbiased and that they would recommend our site to others.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

The 2023 Hyundai Palisade is photographed in Irvine, CA. on Aug. 15, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

