Blinds.com Joins Forces with Military Makeover Home Renovation Series

The nation's leading retailer of custom window treatments is the latest partner to help transform the homes of military personnel.

HOUSTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blinds.com, the No.1 online retailer of custom blinds, shades, and shutters, is teaming up with Military Makeover with Montel® airing on Lifetime TV to thank another worthy military veteran for their service and sacrifice.

"We are proud to stand by those who served our country and unveil the fruits of such an ambitious project."

When asked about their involvement in the project, Amber Hall, the vice president of Marketing and Merchandising at Blinds.com, said, "We are proud to stand by those who served our country and are excited to unveil the fruits of such an ambitious project with the team at Military Makeover."

The mission of Military Makeover with Montel is to bring together designers, landscapers, home renovation experts and selected brand partners to give back to active and retired military personnel and their loved ones. Led by Navy veteran and military advocate Montel Williams, the team helps these heroes ease back into their family lives with a home transformation. Lifetime TV chose Blinds.com to assist the makeover team due to their reputation for quality products, excellent customer service and quick turnaround times.

Staff Sergeant Matthew Mitchell from Okeechobee, Florida, is the latest recipient of a home makeover. Staff Sergeant Mitchell enlisted in the U.S. Army at the age of eighteen after being profoundly affected by the events of 9/11. While deployed in Iraq, Mitchell suffered a traumatic brain injury and other severe injuries when the vehicle he was traveling in drove over an IED. He was awarded a Purple Heart for his stellar service and is currently an active member of the U.S. Army Reserve.

The goal of the Military Makeover with Montel team, along with partners like Blinds.com, was to create a relaxing and inviting home environment for Staff Sergeant Mitchell, his wife Sarah, two-year-old son Luka and fostered nephews Jae'nari and Tyre. With three active boys to keep up with, Staff Sergeant Mitchell and Sarah are always on the go. When tackling the home overhaul, the team considered their lifestyle and personal taste – designing a practical yet peaceful atmosphere where the family could unwind. With Blinds.com's incredible selection of window blinds and shades, customization choices and quick turnaround times, the team seamlessly incorporated the home's window treatments into their designs on a tight deadline.

From central living areas like the kitchen, family room and office to peaceful bedroom retreats, the crew created a tranquil atmosphere the Mitchell family can enjoy for years to come. Want to see how it all turned out? Tune in for the transformation and big reveal in upcoming episodes this June 16th. Check local listings for specific air dates and times.

ABOUT BLINDS.COM

Blinds.com is part of The Home Depot's industry-leading family of brands and the #1 online retailer for custom window treatments – covering over a million windows a year since 1996. Blinds.com makes ordering custom blinds, shades, shutters and draperies easy and affordable. And with over 40,000 five-star reviews, award-winning customer service, SureFit Guarantee and in-home measure and installation services, customers are assured a quality experience. Shop online at Blinds.com or call 1-800-505-1905 to speak to one of 200+ blinds experts.

Military Makeover with Montel, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

