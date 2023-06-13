Erie Insurance launches 'Community Canopy' employee tree-planting initiative

In partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, ERIE employees will plant trees across 12 states and the District of Columbia

ERIE, Pa., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erie Insurance (ERIE) last month kicked off a new environmental stewardship program. This program provides trees for employees to plant throughout 12 states and the District of Columbia, deepening ERIE's commitment to the environment and creating long-lasting impact on the people and communities it serves.

Erie Insurance. (PRNewsFoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewsfoto/Erie Insurance) (PRNewswire)

Erie Insurance employees plant trees across 12 states and the District of Columbia .

In a growing partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation, ERIE employees participate in the "Community Canopy" program by planting a tree in their yard to help reduce their carbon footprint and expand the tree canopy across many locations and neighborhoods. The program aligns with Erie Insurance Giving Network's focus on environmental responsibility.

"ERIE has had a long commitment to being a good corporate citizen and environmental responsibility has become a critical piece of that," said Erie Insurance President and CEO Tim NeCastro. "This project is a great opportunity for our employees to be a part of this commitment in a way that will make a measurable impact on our environment."

The Arbor Day Foundation projects a significant energy and community benefit from the ERIE "Community Canopy" program. The trees planted by employees will contribute to the following long-term estimated impacts over a 20-year period:

Energy Savings: 2.35 million kWh

Carbon Sequestration: 7 million lbs.

Stormwater Runoff: 22 million gallons

This employee tree-planting initiative builds upon ERIE's 100 Trees Project, which seeks to plant 100 shade trees on its 40-acre downtown Erie campus, leading up to the company's 100th anniversary in 2025. Planning is underway to also expand the corporate tree-planting program in community areas surrounding ERIE's 25 branch offices next year.

In recent years, ERIE has also made multiple investments to promote sustainability and increased its philanthropic support of environmental responsibility initiatives. The Thomas B. Hagen Building, dedicated in September 2021, was built to meet Gold LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) certification standards from the U.S. Green Building Council and features vegetated roofs as well as energy optimization, light pollution reduction and water use reduction systems. Additionally, 10 environmental nonprofit organizations in northwest Pennsylvania received Erie Insurance Giving Network grants to support their ongoing work.

"Trees clean our air and water, provide for wildlife, connect communities and support health and well-being—the impact is great, and I'm excited that the 'ERIE Family' continues to jump in and make a difference," said Brian Wilking, senior community outreach specialist. "ERIE plans to continue investing in and partnering with organizations that, like ERIE, are committed to greener, healthier communities."

About Erie Insurance

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 11th largest homeowners insurer, 13th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia. News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Erie Indemnity Company