Introducing Shufflrr ChatGPT Plugin To PowerPoint

TAMPA, Fla., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shufflrr raises the bar on presentations by integrating ChatGPT into PowerPoint. Shufflrr for Windows PowerPoint ChatGPT Plugin is the ultimate AI-powered presentation tool. It combines ChatGPT presentation creation, with lightning-fast search and slide preview. Users can create new and add existing slides to your presentations in seconds. With Shufflrr ChatGPT PowerPoint plugin you can:

Intelligent presentations are built from a Shufflrr slide library

Create a new PowerPoint file using ChatGPT

Find and quickly add slides, images, and videos from other PowerPoint files

Switch from multiple open PowerPoint files all within the same window

Sync with Shufflrr Cloud Slide library

Manage a slide library through PowerPoint

The PowerPoint plugin allows individuals and enterprises alike to create branded, compliant presentations in minutes.

"Intelligent presentations are built from a slide library," says James Ontra, CEO of Shufflrr "This is how presentations get smarter."

All the benefits of Shufflrr Slide Library right in PowerPoint.

It's available for download free….Shufflrr for Windows Powerpoint ChatGPT Plugin - Shufflrr

About Shufflrr

Shufflrr makes presentations smarter, faster and more compliant for the enterprise. With AI, slide creation is smarter, drag-drop makes presentation creation much faster and the Shufflrr Slide Library ensures that all presentations are compliant. That means your messages and slides are always up to date, on-brand, and with AI getting smarter all of the time. With Shufflrr, you tell a winning story, every time.

Contact: sales@shufflrr.com, 212 213 1315

