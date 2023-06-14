BANC3 Awarded multi-year Army SBIR Phase III for developing a Fire Control Mounted Optic System with Augmented Reality for the U.S. Army

PRINCETON, N.J., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BANC3, Inc. a technology product development firm supporting the U.S Department of Defense, is pleased to announce it has been awarded a multi-year Phase III contract from Army Contracting Command to develop a fire control system for the Mounted Machine Optic (MMO) that integrates with the high-explosive, dual-purpose (HEDP-AB) airburst ammunition programming unit (PU), utilizing BANC3's Augmented Reality (AR)/Mixed Reality (MR) capabilities.

BANC3 Army Pre-Shot Optical Threat Detection, with integrated laser range finder. Small SWAP integrated powered rail system ideal to be mounted on a Picatinny Rail. (PRNewswire)

BANC3 Awarded multi-year Army SBIR Phase III for developing a Fire Control Mounted Optic System with Augmented Reality.

Under this contract, BANC3 will develop AR capabilities for integrated fire control systems utilizing and building upon capabilities and experience developed through successful completion of the SBIR Phase I and II contract work, "AR/MR for Live Fire Ranges," for the U.S. Army Program Executive Office – Simulation, Training, and Instrumentation (PEO STRI) in Orlando, FL. This work included the development of a standalone optical see-through head-mounted display (HMD) that displays virtual targets and simulated environmental occlusions for soldier marksmanship training.

"We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with the Army for providing mission-critical next generation fire control systems integrating Augmented Reality capabilities, and look forward to continuing our support to the warfighter" said Babu Cherukuri, CEO of BANC3. Cherukuri added, "The Phase III award is a flexible contracting mechanism which provides a sole source contracting vehicle to fund any follow-on work, facilitating technology transition and commercialization of products for the warfighter to improve on existing maintenance and training efforts. Further use cases include applications to streamline military logistics and inventory management, among others."

BANC3's AR/MR solutions are used in government, enterprise, and commercial markets for training, remote assistance/field support, maintenance, telehealth, and others.

About BANC3

BANC3, established in 2000, provides Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C4ISR) Information Technology ("IT") solutions to the Department of Defense (DoD). BANC3 developed and provided powerful product solutions to various mission complex systems such as Army Battle Command and Global Command and Control System.

BANC3's DoD work includes Research and Development ("R&D") and Product work at our 40,000 sq. ft Top Secret Facility with electro-optical, mechanical, and computer labs in Princeton, in the lucrative areas of Space Systems and Augmented Reality products.

Today, BANC3 supports a diverse clientele that includes Space, National Reconnaissance Office (NRO), Army, Navy, and the Airforce, who recognize BANC3 as a Trusted Source. For more information, please visit www.banc3.com.

